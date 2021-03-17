Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Technology Shares Slip as Rotation Out of Sector Continues -- Tech Roundup

03/17/2021 | 06:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies edged lower as the retreat from the high-flying sector continued.

Recent weakness in tech shares has left the Nasdaq off 4% from its February record. "Tech is the funding source for reallocation," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. "You're restoring the allocations that you had pre-pandemic."

Supply-chain problems continued to hamper some businesses. Samsung, the world's largest maker of smartphones, said a severe global shortage in chips would hurt its business into the next quarter. The South Korean company also said it might withhold launching a new model of one of its most popular handsets, though it said the move was aimed at keeping it from competing with an existing handset.

Federal antitrust officials are unlikely to mount a Supreme Court appeal seeking to revive their case alleging leading chip maker Qualcomm engaged in illegal monopolization, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bilibili, the operator of a video app popular with young Chinese videogame and animation fans, is capitalizing on a huge run-up in its shares to raise nearly $3 billion in Hong Kong.

France's competition regulator rejected a plea from advertising companies and publishers to block Apple's plan to restrict tracking of individuals' mobile-app usage. In a potential blow to smaller companies hoping to block big-tech rivals' privacy initiatives on antitrust grounds, the French regulator said that Apple's plan to require apps to obtain consent from users to track them "doesn't appear to be abusive."

Meanwhile, Google is reducing the cut it takes from app sales in its Play store, joining rival Apple in shrinking commissions as the power the tech giants wield through their digital marketplaces has drawn the ire of developers and scrutiny of regulators. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-21 1849ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:56pUtilities Shares Tumble -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
06:52pCommunications Services Shares Stay Flat Amid Shift to Value Stocks -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
06:50pTechnology Shares Slip as Rotation Out of Sector Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
06:50pWORLD BANK  : Serbia to Build Safe, Efficient, and Climate Friendly Railway System with Support from World Bank
PU
06:49pFED'S POWELL : U.S. leading global recovery, could help lift laggards like Europe
RE
06:48pBrazil's Central Bank Raises Selic Rate to 2.75%, Sees Another Hike at Next Meeting -- Update
DJ
06:46pNew Zealand Economy Contracted in Final Quarter of 2020 -- Update
DJ
06:46pFinancial Shares Climb as Fed Holds Steady -- Financials Roundup
DJ
06:42pConsumer Shares Rise, Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
06:39pFed Holds Steady on Interest Rates, Bond Purchases -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition
2Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
3POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
4MORPHOSYS AG : MORPHOSYS : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
5DOW JONES 30 : Oil falls further on demand outlook, U.S. stock build

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ