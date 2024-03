BANGKOK, March 27 (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Wednesday the economy had problems and needed a boost from a signature handout scheme worth 500 billion baht ($13.7 billion).

The government has assigned the finance ministry and the Budget Bureau to consider possible funding sources for the scheme, in additional a borrowing bill, Srettha told reporters. ($1 = 36.4100 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)