BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday said it had accepted a petition seeking the disbanding of the opposition Move Forward Party over its campaign to reform a strict law that shields the monarchy from criticism.

The complaint was filed by the election commission following a January ruling by the same court that found Move Forward's plan to amend the law was unconstitutional and tantamount to an attempt to undermine Thailand's system of government with the king as head of state. Move Forward has rejected that.

