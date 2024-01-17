STORY: Writer E. Jean Carroll took the witness stand in New York federal court Wednesday in her trial seeking at least $10 million dollars from Donald Trump for defaming her.

With Trump looking on, she told jurors that the former U.S. president destroyed her reputation and should pay damages for denying in 2019 that he had raped her decades ago, saying:

"I am here because Donald Trump assaulted me, and when I wrote about it, he said it never happened," adding "He lied, and it shattered my reputation."

This is her second civil lawsuit against Trump.

Last May, a different jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million, finding he had sexually abused the former Elle magazine advice columnist in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room, and defamed her in 2022 by denying that anything happened.

The judge overseeing the case, has already ruled that Trump defamed Carroll in 2019 and that Trump sexually abused her.

Trump has claimed that he didn't know Carroll, and that she branded him a rapist to boost sales of her then-new memoir.

During Carroll's testimony, Trump often spoke with his lawyers, prompting one of Carroll's attorneys to complain that jurors could hear him.

The judge warned Trump to control himself during the trial, telling him: "I hope I don't have to consider excluding you from the trial," adding "I understand you are probably very eager for me to do that."

Trump has often used his legal woes to rally supporters and raise funds as he seeks the 2024 Republican presidential nomination where he is the dominant front-runner.

Trump has said he wants to testify in his defense and has called this case and others he faces part of a political witch hunt.