Trump's legacy: A more divided America, a more unsettled world

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - When President Donald Trump
delivered his inaugural speech on Jan. 20, 2017, he promised an
end to “American carnage,” a bleak and dysfunctional nation he
had insisted that he alone could fix.
Closing out his presidency exactly four years later, Trump
leaves behind an even more polarized America, where thousands
are dying daily from the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy is badly
damaged and political violence has surged.
Trump didn’t create the bitter differences that have come to
define American life. Still, he seized upon many of them as
tools to build his power base, promising to uplift rural America
and the broader working class he said had been neglected by the
Washington establishment.
When thousands of his angry followers – the vast majority of
them white - marched on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, they rallied
behind Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. The rioting
that ensued left a police officer and four other people dead,
dozens wounded and a nation shaken.
A major part of his legacy when he departs the White House
on Wednesday is likely to be Americans more politically and
culturally estranged from each other than they were when he took
office.
At the heart of that divide, Trump’s opponents say, is race.
Early in his presidency, he initially resisted denouncing white
nationalists after a deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville,
Virginia, fueling perceptions that he sympathized with their
cause. His harsh rhetoric often worsened racial crises that
flared over police killings of Black people on his watch.
“Sadly, he is the natural outcome of the history of divide
and conquer,” in American race relations, said Reverend William
Barber, a prominent civil rights activist and co-chair of the
Poor People’s Campaign, an anti-poverty, anti-racism movement
that Martin Luther King helped organize in the 1960s. “The thing
is, he just pushed it all the way.”
Trump has repeatedly denied any racist animus.
His staunch supporters argue that he served as a corrective
to prior administrations of both parties that let down the poor,
the working class and rural regions that have struggled in
recent decades. That base of support remains large - another
likely legacy of the Trump era.
Alex Bruesewitz, a conservative activist associated with
Stop the Steal, a pro-Trump movement protesting the election
results, said the president retains his appeal to working-class
voters. “They felt like they were the forgotten men and women.
And the president said, ‘You are forgotten no longer’,”
Bruesewitz said.
Trump’s refusal to concede defeat to Democratic
President-elect Joe Biden and his encouragement of his
supporters to descend on the Capitol mean his term is ending
amid a swirl of untruths that millions of Republicans have taken
to heart, creating a serious challenge for the new
administration to win their trust.
The disorderly transfer of power comes against the backdrop
of the increased spread of a pandemic that Trump has downplayed,
and mounting financial hardships from the deep recession spurred
by it.
Keeping the country on edge, and prompting security
lockdowns in Washington and state capitals, is concern that the
pro-Trump mob’s siege of the Capitol on Jan. 6 could embolden
far-right extremists to further violence.
“There has never been a presidency in modern times when
America’s dysfunction has been so fully on display,” said Aaron
David Miller, a former State Department adviser to Republican
and Democratic administrations who is now at the Carnegie
Endowment for International Peace in Washington.
White House spokesman Judd Deere rejected the notion that
Trump’s legacy lay in tatters.
In a written statement to Reuters, Deere cited a list of
what he considered Trump’s economic accomplishments, such as
getting the country on the path to recovery and deregulatory
moves, which have included loosened restrictions on auto
emissions and oil drilling. He also argued that the president
secured the border with Mexico, rebuilt U.S. military strength,
brought some troops home and helped orchestrate development of a
coronavirus vaccine in a matter of months.
"He leaves office having made America safer, stronger, more
secure,” Deere said.
He declined, in the statement, to address racism accusations
against the president.
'AMERICA FIRST’
Trump did, in fact, deliver on a number of priorities for
his Republican Party.
In partnership with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell,
he overhauled the U.S. judiciary, giving it a more conservative
bent with the appointment of three Supreme Court justices and
the fast-tracking of more than 200 federal judges.
Trump pushed through massive tax cuts for corporations. The
economy expanded faster than it had under predecessor Barack
Obama, and unemployment reached record lows.
But the solid economy, which he hoped would be his biggest
re-election selling point, was swept away in a wave of
coronavirus-driven shutdowns that plunged the country into the
worst downturn in nearly a century as joblessness soared. The
national debt, which had ballooned during his term, grew even
more in his final year.
Trump catered to his base by cracking down on illegal
immigration, but critics condemned his approach as too harsh.
Biden plans to reverse much of it, including a travel ban on a
handful of Muslim-majority nations. Erecting a barrier along the
U.S.-Mexico border was a signature pledge of his 2016 campaign.
Less than half of the 1,000 miles he promised was built, much of
it where existing barriers stood – and Mexico never paid for it
as Trump had vowed.
Abroad, Trump often invoked his “America First” agenda. He
dismantled or disrupted multilateral pacts, withdrawing from the
Paris climate accord, which committed nearly every nation to cut
greenhouse gas emissions; and the Iran nuclear deal, which eased
sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. His
administration eroded bedrock alliances like the North Atlantic
Treaty Organization, antagonized traditional partners and
indulged autocrats such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
But Trump has been credited by Republicans as well as many
Democrats for a tougher stance on China. He slapped tariffs on
billions of dollars of Chinese imports, sanctioned top officials
over a crackdown in Hong Kong and imposed penalties on Chinese
telecommunications companies. His administration faced some
criticism, however, for provoking a trade war with Beijing and
reverting to Cold War-style rhetoric.
In a parting shot, the Trump administration said on Tuesday
it had determined that China has committed "genocide and crimes
against humanity" by repressing Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang
region. China has denied the accusations of human rights abuses.
Trump has also won praise for brokering historic accords to
normalize relations between Israel and four once-hostile Arab
neighbors. And he reduced U.S. forces in conflict zones such as
Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, though he failed to completely
extract America from “endless wars” as he promised in his 2016
campaign.
“Trump did accomplish some useful things,” Richard Haass, a
former senior State Department official who is president of the
Council on Foreign Relations, wrote on the think tank’s website.
He deserves credit, Haass said, "for moving the U.S. policy
vis-à-vis an increasingly repressive, powerful, and assertive
China in a more sober, critical direction."
But what the president got right, Haass added, was “dwarfed
by what Trump got wrong,” citing foremost “the damage he has
done to American democracy.”
FRINGE SUPPORTERS
Trump’s political strength stemmed, in part, from his
ability to pose as a populist champion to tap into white rural
and working-class resentment that has been building for years,
as the United States became a more multiracial society and their
communities felt the brunt of globalization, analysts say.
Some far-right fringe groups have also flocked to Trump’s
banner. Rioters who gathered at the Capitol included some of the
more extreme elements of his base, including members of QAnon,
who espouse a debunked conspiracy theory that claims Trump is
fighting a Democratic cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles and
cannibals.
“Trump built a coalition out of white supremacists,
conspiracy theorists and bigots,” said Douglas Brinkley,
presidential historian at Rice University in Houston.
Trump has denied any affinity for such groups or welcoming
them into his fold. “I’m the least racist person you’ll find
anywhere in the world,” he insisted in 2019.
Accusations against Trump of xenophobia extended to his
immigration policies. One White House official told Reuters on
condition of anonymity that it was a “fiasco” when the
administration in 2018 separated several thousand children –
including infants - from their undocumented parents at the
Mexican border. Images of crying youngsters crowded into
chain-link pens were beamed worldwide.
While some Trump supporters have turned away from him since
the assault on the Capitol, most appear to be sticking with him.
Seventy percent of Republicans remain loyal to Trump, according
to Reuters/Ipsos polling done in the immediate aftermath of the
siege. Many activists say they’re willing to abandon the party
for any perceived slight against their leader.
"I see Trump as a fighter for the people that actually work
and put the backbone into this country," said Will Williams, a
Trump supporter from Oklahoma. “His legacy will be remembered by
me as a great man that took on the corruption in this country.”
Trump’s invocation of “American carnage” at his own
inauguration, painting what many Democrats considered an
overblown dystopian vision, was an appeal to that base and also
to the urban poor. He said their dreams had been stifled by
economic distress, crime, drugs and loss of jobs to other
countries.
Opponents say Trump, a wealthy former real estate developer,
did little to help them. He sought repeatedly to kill the
Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which helped
millions of Americans get health insurance. His tariffs war with
China hurt American farmers and didn’t trigger the U.S.
manufacturing revival he had promised. And his tax cuts mainly
benefited the rich.
REPUBLICAN SOUL-SEARCHING?
As Trump heads out the door as the first president in U.S.
history to be impeached twice, most recently on a charge of
inciting the Capitol riot, the Republican Party's future is
deeply uncertain.
Trump remade it in his image, replacing traditional
conservative principles of fiscal austerity and commitment to
international alliances with large deficits, his “America First”
approach and a habit of frequently issuing policy shifts and
trial balloons by Twitter. He demanded unwavering loyalty and
turned on anyone who opposed him.
Now that Republicans find themselves relegated to the
opposition in the Senate, the question is whether Trump’s spell
over the party - and “Trumpism” as a viable movement - will
endure when he no longer wields the levers of government power.
Trump’s base remains a potent electoral force. It handed him
more votes – some 74 million – than any Republican in history.
Fear of antagonizing them was evident when nearly half of
Republican House members, fresh off the mob attack that had sent
them scuttling for cover in the Capitol basement, endorsed a
failed effort to block certification of Biden’s victory.
But cracks have formed in Republican ranks in response to
the Capitol mayhem, and the party may be in for a period of
soul-searching. McConnell said on Tuesday the Jan. 6 mob was
"provoked by the president and other powerful people."
Trump’s own political future could be in jeopardy as well.
If convicted by the Senate in an impeachment trial that would
occur after he leaves the White House, Trump could be banned
from holding office again.
Bob Corker, a former Republican senator from Tennessee, said
Trump had been a “consequential president” in terms of enacting
many policies Republicans wanted. “But in the process of being
purposely divisive and perpetuating untruths” about the
election, “he undermined our democracy,” Corker told Reuters.
Corker said the Republican Party needs “to go in a direction
not led by him. We’ve got to redefine who we are.”
