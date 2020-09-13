U.S. Gulf Coast oil firms brace for second strong hurricane in a month

HOUSTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Energy producers and
communities along the U.S. Gulf Coast organized evacuations of
residents and offshore workers on Sunday as they prepared for
the second hurricane strike in less than a month.
Tropical Storm Sally strengthened as it crept up the warm
waters of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, carrying winds that
could reach 100 mile per hour (160 kph) ahead of landfall on
Tuesday, forecasters said.
Sally was upgraded to an "extremely dangerous" potential
Category 2 hurricane. It was about 300 miles (482 km) from the
mouth of the Mississippi River and moving at 13 mph, according
to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. At 8 a.m. EDT, its
sustained winds had increased to 50 mph, the NHC said.
Chevron Corp. and Murphy Oil Corp on
Saturday began evacuations from offshore production platforms,
spokespeople said. Chevron's Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery
was implementing storm preparedness procedures, the company
said.
Other oil producers with drilling rigs and platforms in the
area said they were monitoring the storm and prepared to take
action as needed.
U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production provides about
17% of U.S. crude oil and 5% of U.S. natural gas production. As
much as 1.5 million barrels per day of oil output was shut last
month as Hurricane Laura tore through the Gulf of Mexico.
Louisiana on Saturday declared a state of emergency and the
city of New Orleans ordered a Sunday 6 p.m. CDT evacuation for
residents outside the city's protective levees. Coastal Grand
Isle also issued its third evacuation since July.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba and Gary McWilliams; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)