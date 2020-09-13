Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Gulf Coast oil firms brace for second strong hurricane in a month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/13/2020 | 08:53am EDT

HOUSTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Energy producers and communities along the U.S. Gulf Coast organized evacuations of residents and offshore workers on Sunday as they prepared for the second hurricane strike in less than a month.

Tropical Storm Sally strengthened as it crept up the warm waters of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, carrying winds that could reach 100 mile per hour (160 kph) ahead of landfall on Tuesday, forecasters said.

Sally was upgraded to an "extremely dangerous" potential Category 2 hurricane. It was about 300 miles (482 km) from the mouth of the Mississippi River and moving at 13 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. At 8 a.m. EDT, its sustained winds had increased to 50 mph, the NHC said.

Chevron Corp. and Murphy Oil Corp on Saturday began evacuations from offshore production platforms, spokespeople said. Chevron's Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery was implementing storm preparedness procedures, the company said.

Other oil producers with drilling rigs and platforms in the area said they were monitoring the storm and prepared to take action as needed.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production provides about 17% of U.S. crude oil and 5% of U.S. natural gas production. As much as 1.5 million barrels per day of oil output was shut last month as Hurricane Laura tore through the Gulf of Mexico.

Louisiana on Saturday declared a state of emergency and the city of New Orleans ordered a Sunday 6 p.m. CDT evacuation for residents outside the city's protective levees. Coastal Grand Isle also issued its third evacuation since July. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Gary McWilliams; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.59% 77.69 Delayed Quote.-35.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.35% 39.79 Delayed Quote.-39.85%
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION 0.10% 10.03 Delayed Quote.-62.57%
WTI 0.12% 37.296 Delayed Quote.-39.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:05pCHRISTINE LAGARDE : Remarks at the Annual Meeting of the Council of Governors of the Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities
PU
01:59pEmbattled SoftBank renews talks on taking the group private - FT
RE
01:59pNetanyahu says new economic aid package to be presented by thursday
RE
01:57pNetanyahu says israel to enter three-week lockdown to combat coronavirus
RE
01:50pCENTRAL BANK OF UNITED ARAB EMIRATES : CBUAE Governor stresses the importance of increased collaboration as he chairs the 44th AMF and Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities Governors meeting
PU
01:47pUK's CREST system to reopen on Monday after outage - Euroclear
RE
01:42pEXCLUSIVE : Canada looks set for a fight over C$1 billion compensation for Huawei gear
RE
01:31pIsrael to impose a three-week nationwide lockdown -media reports
RE
01:18pIsrael to impose a three-week nationwide lockdown -media reports
RE
01:18pIsraeli government approves imposing a three-week nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus starting friday, ynet news website reports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : nears deal to buy Immunomedics for more than $20 billion - WSJ
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia nears deal to buy chip designer Arm for more than $40 billion - sources
3APPLE INC. : APPLE'S COMING IPHONE, IPAD, WATCH AND MAC: a Wish List
4TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION : With airline fleets grounded, plane recyclers bet on parts boom
5GOLD : World’s gold miners wary of production ramp-up despite price surge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group