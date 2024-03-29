The UAW is "clear-eyed that our union and many of our industries have been going in the wrong direction for years," a union spokesperson said.
After winning record new contracts with General Motors Ford and Stellantis, the UAW launched a first-of-its-kind campaign to organize the entire non-union auto assembly sector in the U.S., initiating simultaneous organizing efforts at non-union operations owned by Volkswagen, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai and other automakers.
