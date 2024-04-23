(Alliance News) - The UK's public sector borrowing surplus fell in March from the year before, according to the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday.

UK public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, was GBP11.9 billion in March. This was GBP4.7 billion less than in March last year.

Meanwhile, in the fiscal year to March, it was GBP120.7 billion. This is GBP7.6 billion less than the equivalent 12-month period of the prior year, but GBP6.6 billion more than forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.