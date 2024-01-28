LONDON (Reuters) - A British warship, the HMS Diamond, repelled a drone attack on Saturday from Yemen's Houthi group in the Red Sea, British officials said.

"Deploying her Sea Viper missile system, Diamond destroyed a drone targeting her with no injuries or damage sustained to Diamond or her crew," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Sunday.

"These intolerable and illegal attacks are completely unacceptable and it is our duty to protect the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea."

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement began launching waves of exploding drones and missiles at vessels on Nov. 19 in response to Israel's military operations in Gaza. On Friday, a tanker vessel was attacked, sparking a fire on board.

U.S. and British warplanes, ships and submarines have responded to the Houthi attacks on shipping with dozens of retaliatory strikes across Yemen against Houthi forces.

