(Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said an overflight on Sunday no longer detected an oil sheen off the coast of Huntington Beach, California, after oil spill discovered on Friday was cleaned up.

The agency said offshore recovery assets would be demobilized after they recovered about 85 gallons (322 liters) of product from the ocean.

"Shoreline cleanup teams continue to observe tar balls along the beaches in Huntington Beach and will continue to remove them as needed," the agency said, adding they had already removed about 800 pounds (363 kg) of oily waste and tar balls.

The agency spotted the oil spill on Friday about 2.8 miles (4.5 km) off Huntington Beach, near two drilling platforms.

An investigation into the cause of the oil spill is currently under way, the agency said on Saturday.

Beta Offshore, a subsidiary of Amplify Energy Corp reported a potential spill of produced water from its offshore Platform Elly off Huntington beach on Friday, according to a regulatory filing, causing the company to shut down a pipeline.

Amplify Energy said on Friday in a statement that it had no indication that the sheen was related to its operations.

