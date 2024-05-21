WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said Monday it is investigating a complaint filed by ArcelorMittal that Vietnamese automaker VinFast violated its patents related to high-strength aluminum and aluminum alloy-coated steel in imported vehicles.

ArcelorMittal in April filed a complaint with the ITC and also filed suit against VinFast in U.S. District Court in California, accusing the automaker of violating its patents in

its VF 8 vehicle.

VinFast, which started to deliver its sport utility vehicle (SUV) VF 8 in California in 2023, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. VinFast plan to open its first North American manufacturing plant in North Carolina in July, which will produce the VF 8 and VF 9 models.

ArcelorMittal first sent VinFast a letter in November 2022 asserting it was violating its patents but said VinFast has not sought a license. The company said it believes the VF 3, VF 6, VF 7, and VF 9 also infringe on its patents.

ArcelorMittal purchased a VinFast VF 8 vehicle in May 2023 and then tested it as part of its patent infringement suit.

