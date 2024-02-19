In the U.S. markets were closed.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.1% in morning trading. Forvia rose 4.8% and Telecom Italia climbed 4.1%. On the other hand, Allfunds Group dropped 2.8%, and Burberry Group lost 2.2%. The FTSE 100 was flat. Other stocks in Europe were down as France's CAC 40 decreased 0.3% and Germany's DAX fell 0.2%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index was flat at 98.54.

In commodities, Brent crude fell 0.8% to $82.81 a barrel, and WTI crude fell 0.8% to $77.85 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield declined by 1 basis point to 2.403% from 2.408%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury held steady at 4.284%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index was flat, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.1%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite climbed 1.6%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-19-24 0350ET