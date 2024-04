WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate backed a $95 billion foreign aid package on Tuesday providing security assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, with enough votes to send the measure to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.

As voting continued, Democrats and Republicans backed the legislation by 75 to 17, far more than the majority needed for passage in the 100-member Senate.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)