WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety investigators said Monday they will investigate a VinFast VF 8 crash in April in Pleasanton, California, in which a family of four died.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the investigation will probe the April 24 crash circumstances and the ensuing fire. A complaint filed with the agency said steering may have been an issue in the fatal crash.

TechCrunch reported the investigation earlier.

