CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is planning to make public data on influenza A found in wastewater possibly as soon as Friday that could offer new clues into the outbreak of H5N1 bird flu in cattle herds.

CDC wastewater team lead Amy Kirby told Reuters that the agency has identified spikes of influenza A, of which H5N1 is a subtype, in a handful of sites and is investigating the source. She said there is no indication of human infection with H5N1.

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Julie Steenhuysen