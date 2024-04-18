UNITED NATIONS, April 18 (Reuters) - The United States will on Thursday vote against a Palestinian request for full United Nations membership, a U.S. official told Reuters, blocking the world body from effectively recognizing a Palestinian state. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Paul Grant)
