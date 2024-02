Shares of power producers declined after surprisingly weak revenue from one major utility operator.

Shares of Duke Energy, which operates utilities in Ohio, Florida and its home base in North Carolina, fell sharply after it said higher interest rates and depreciation expenses weighed on its 2023 profit. Rivals such as Nextera Energy fell in sympathy.

