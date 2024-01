Shares of power producers fell sharply as Treasury yields continued their march higher.

Led by Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller, central-bank officials worldwide have pushed back on mounting market expectations that 2024 will see an imminent wave of rate cuts.

Surprisingly strong U.K. inflation data also challenged the conventional wisdom that inflation is past its peak.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

