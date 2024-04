Shares of power producers rallied as risk-averse investors bought into the beaten-down defensive sector.

Shares of General Electric's spinoff of its power and wind business, GE Vernova, remain under pressure despite an anticipated surge in electricity demand in the coming months.

Shares of Beam Global rose after the maker of sustainable-energy technology posted earnings ahead of Wall Street targets.

