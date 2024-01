Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as optimism about inflation data spurred a rotation into other sectors.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, has issued a Weather Watch from Jan. 15-17 due to forecasted extreme cold weather across the state, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves.

01-10-24 1745ET