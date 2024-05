May 18, 2024 at 06:39 am EDT

HANOI, May 18 (Reuters) - The Communist Party of Vietnam has nominated the country's police minister To Lam as the state president, state media reported on Saturday.

The party has also nominated Tran Thanh Man, vice chairman of the National Assembly, as the assembly chairman, reported online newspaper VnExpress.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu, Editing by Louise Heavens)