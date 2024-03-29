Gainers:



Digital World -DJT (+57%), Reddit (+26%), Astera (+14%): The latest IPOs on the US market are pulverizing their records, behaving like meme stocks. On Tuesday, the company that hosts Donald Trump's social network made a sensational debut, buoyed by the former president's supporters. Reddit was also able to count on the support of its aficionados this week. Astera Labs continues to ride the wave of artificial intelligence euphoria, and at the margin, a recommendation upgrade from some analysts.



Krispy Kreme (+23%): The famous doughnut maker has opened up a huge boulevard for itself. After a highly successful test in 160 restaurants, McDonald's announced that it will distribute the pastries in all its establishments by the end of 2026. Krispy Kreme, which has 14,000 points of sale worldwide, is set to double its distribution outlets. The company also entered the French market at the end of 2023. Big potential ahead.



Viking Therapeutics (+20%): Focus on slimming to boost your capitalization! The US biopharma has entered the hotly contested (and lucrative) market for anti-obesity drugs, and this week unveiled positive results in a Phase 1 clinical trial for its oral tablet VK2735. A new competitor for champions Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Zealand Pharma?



JD Sports Fashion (+16%): The British sporting goods retailer is rebuilding its reputation, following a severe slump at the start of the year. Despite a sluggish economic environment, sales are up, with full-year profits in line with its January forecasts and encouraging prospects for fiscal 2025.



Shockwave Medical (+15%): Consolidation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector continues! The American company specializing in medical equipment for the treatment of cardiovascular disease has received a takeover offer from the behemoth Johnson & Johnson, which is looking to strengthen its position in the devices sector. The target is showing strong growth, with annual revenues set to rise by almost 50% by 2023, and a share price that has risen by 69% since the start of the year.



Robinhood markets (+9%): The trading app announced this week the launch of a credit card, available to the company's Gold customers, to expand its activities in the personal finance market and protect itself from market movements. The group also boasts an increase in retail trader activity, driven by the recovery in financial markets and crypto-currencies. The share price has grown by over 58% since the beginning of the year.



Losers:



Flutter Entertainment (-6%): The British online gambling and betting group did not disappoint. Its annual sales were up by almost 25%, and it announced an encouraging outlook for the current financial year, with core earnings expected to rise by 30%, boosted by its American brand Fanduel. But investors focused on the Group's annual loss, which widened by 183%, weighed down by higher marketing expenses, as well as general and administrative costs.



ARM Holdings (-6%): The British semiconductor group, listed in the United States, is hampered by the trade war between China and the United States. This week, Beijing announced a ban on Intel and AMD microprocessors in government computers and servers. ARM's architecture is used by these American manufacturers, who will have to do without a colossal market.



UPS (-6%): UPS unveiled its financial outlook for 2026, which was encouraging and better than analysts' forecasts, thanks to its rationalization program. It should be noted, however, that the carrier, like its US peers, is likely to be impacted by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge this week in Baltimore. Baltimore is one of the largest ports in the USA, and the bridge in question is a major route between Washington and Philadelphia, and the blockages caused by the accident are likely to force logistics companies to review some of their routes.