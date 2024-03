March 28 (Reuters) -

* XAI: INTRODUCING GROK-1.5, OUR LATEST MODEL CAPABLE OF LONG CONTEXT UNDERSTANDING AND ADVANCED REASONING

* XAI: GROK-1.5 WILL BE AVAILABLE TO OUR EARLY TESTERS AND EXISTING GROK USERS ON THE PLATFORM IN THE COMING DAYS Source text: tinyurl.com/2bu74v7e