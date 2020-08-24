Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryNewsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil and Gasoline Prices Climb Ahead of U.S. Gulf Coast Storms -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 03:20pm EDT

By Caitlin Ostroff

Gasoline futures surged to their highest level since early March Monday, lifted by energy supply disruptions caused by back-to-back storms that are on track to hit the Gulf of Mexico this week.

U.S. gasoline futures for delivery in September added 6.5% to $1.3671 a gallon on the New York Mercantile Exchange, posting their largest one-day advance since mid-May. They ended the day at their highest level since March 6.

U.S. crude-oil futures for October delivery, meanwhile, advanced 0.7% to $42.62 a barrel, while Brent crude, the global gauge for oil prices, gained 1.8% to $45.13 a barrel. Energy prices have pared some of their 2020 declines caused by the coronavirus in recent weeks but still remain well below where they started the year.

More than 15% of U.S. oil production is based in the Gulf Coast region and nearly half of all U.S. refineries are located there. That means even a temporary closure of production facilities could weigh on supply, according to Commerzbank. Ahead of the two storms, more than half of oil production in the area was shut down Sunday, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

"There are some worries about a potentially volatile week ahead" for oil prices, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. "Apart from the Middle East, the U.S. Gulf Coast is really the most important energy hub in the world."

Forecasters warned that Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday or Thursday in Louisiana or Texas, could develop into a powerful hurricane. That storm comes on the heels of Tropical Storm Marco, which was approaching the Louisiana coast Monday afternoon and could bring flooding to the region.

In addition to shutting in oil production, companies have been securing refineries and petrochemical plants in the area. Still, the price boost triggered by the two storms is likely to be short-lived, some analysts said. Oil inventories remain high and outlook for demand is still uncertain as the coronavirus weighs on travel and reduces the need for fuel.

"We have seen quite a serious fall in U.S. oil demand," said Tamas Varga, analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates. "If you have the same sort of data this week, it will not bode well for oil prices," he added, looking ahead to the weekly report on stockpiles of crude oil and fuel, due from the Energy Department on Wednesday.

New cases of coronavirus are likely to weigh on economic activity globally, keeping prices capped even as the NOAA predicts this year will see a more active Atlantic hurricane season than usual.

"With these two tropical storms, hurricane season is still continuing so we are likely to have more hurricanes formed over the next three months, " said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodity research at Commerzbank. "At the moment, the market is not pricing this particular risk."

--Joe Wallace contributed to this article.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 2.61% 4.72 Delayed Quote.-16.62%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.35% 45.02 Delayed Quote.-32.94%
WTI 0.00% 42.411 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WTI
04:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03:43pEnvironmental, tribal groups sue to block Alaska refuge drilling
RE
03:20pOil and Gasoline Prices Climb Ahead of U.S. Gulf Coast Storms -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:10pGlobal stocks advance on coronavirus treatment hopes, dollar gains
RE
02:38pColombia investment grade loss likely, economy seen shrinking 7% -Fitch
RE
02:01pOil Companies Brace for Twin Gulf Coast Storms
DJ
01:36pOil prices rise as storms cut U.S. production
RE
01:35pGuyana re-launches search for company to market government's crude -newspaper..
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group