34,568 PALESTINIANS KILLED AND 77,765 INJURED IN ISRAEL'S MILITARY OFFENSIVE ON GAZA SINCE OCT.7 - GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY
EUR / ILS
Exchange rates
EURILS
|Delayed 04:36:39 2024-05-01 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.969 ILS
|-0.10%
|+0.15%
|+0.88%
|10:49am
|Hamas official says Blinken ceasefire comments are attempt to pressure the group
|RE
|10:35am
|Factbox-Details of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza
|RE
Headlines
Oil Market's Reaction to Iran's Attack on Israel 'Surprising,' Commerzbank Says
April 17, 2024 at 06:20 am EDT
