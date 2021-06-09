Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Great Britain
  5. FTSE 100
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UKX   GB0001383545

FTSE 100

(UKX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Mining, financial stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; Clinigen Group tumbles

06/09/2021 | 04:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk past the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index underperformed its European peers on Wednesday, weighed down by heavyweight financials and mining stocks, while Clinigen Group eyed its worst day on record after a downbeat earnings update.

The blue-chip index fell 0.6%, dragged down by life insurers, base metal miners and homebuilders.

Banks gave up 1.3%, with Barclays leading the decline. HSBC Holdings slipped 1.2% after Moody's downgraded its senior insecured debt rating to A3 from A2.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.4%.

World stock prices held near record highs as investors bet the Federal Reserve is some way off from tapering its economic stimulus.

"It has been a very quiet week. Everyone is waiting for the ECB decision and the U.S. inflation numbers tomorrow. Volumes are very light and there's not much sort of decisive leadership across sectors," said Ian Williams, economics & strategy research analyst at Peel Hunt.

"Compared to the Fed and even the Bank of England, the ECB probably would be a little bit more cautious and the withdrawal of stimulus in the eurozone is further away than it is here or in the U.S."

After breaking above the 7,000 mark in mid-April, the FTSE 100 index has oscillated in a narrow range on worries that rapid economic growth could lead to higher inflation and faster tightening of ultra-loose monetary policies.

Among stocks, Smith+Nephew jumped 4% to the top of the FTSE 100 index, after Credit Suisse upgraded the medical products maker's stock to "outperform" from "neutral".

Clinigen Group slumped 23% as RBC cut its price target on the stock after the pharmaceutical company forecast annual adjusted EBITDA within the range of 114 million pounds and 117 million pounds, lower than market expectations.

Upper Crust owner SSP Group reversed its course to trade 1.2% higher even after it reported a first-half loss of 182 million pounds ($257.62 million), bringing its shortfall over the past 18 months to more than 600 million pounds.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Devik Jain


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.02% 0.6356 Delayed Quote.1.00%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.12% 0.77476 Delayed Quote.0.81%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.13% 1.1634 Delayed Quote.3.93%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.23% 1.41832 Delayed Quote.3.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.10% 0.678997 Delayed Quote.5.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.24% 0.82718 Delayed Quote.5.30%
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC -22.25% 643 Delayed Quote.23.85%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.2186 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
FTSE 100 -0.50% 7059.26 Delayed Quote.9.55%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.10% 439.6 Delayed Quote.17.28%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.12% 0.011247 Delayed Quote.0.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.013703 Delayed Quote.0.35%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.17% 0.72033 Delayed Quote.0.63%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.11% 0.820621 Delayed Quote.0.19%
All news about FTSE 100
04:43aEuropean shares loiter around peaks; travel stocks shine on recovery prospect..
RE
04:35aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Mining, financial stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; Clinigen G..
RE
04:33aMining, financial stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; Clinigen Group tumbles
RE
06/08European Shares Close Largely Higher As Eurozone's Q1 GDP Shrinks Less Than E..
MT
06/08LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 lifted by miners, travel stocks; earnings shine
RE
06/08EUROPE : European shares at fresh peaks as travel, real estate stocks lead
RE
06/08Wall Street Sees Cautiously Mixed Open, Inflation Data Eyed
MT
06/08European Bourses Tracking Higher Midday on Consumer, Tech Issues
MT
06/08European shares at fresh peaks as travel, real estate stocks lead
RE
06/08Activist Investor Cevian Capital Now Holds 4.95% Stake in Aviva -- Update
DJ
More news
News of the index components FTSE 100
04:43aASTRAZENECA  : Thai COVID-19 Vaccine Production Partner Delays Deliveries To Mal..
MT
04:17aBAE  : World Oceans Day
PU
04:16aJOHNSON MATTHEY  : JM and bp technology enabling waste to be converted into sust..
AQ
04:13aLEGAL & GENERAL  : LGIM launches Model Portfolio Service
PU
04:09aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE  : VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Dividend Declaration
PR
04:05aRECKITT BENCKISER  : We're partnering with the Cambridge Centre
PU
04:03aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO  : Our Science & Innovation Report – available no..
PU
More news
Chart FTSE 100
Duration : Period :
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FTSE 100
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop FTSE 100
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC 1532 Delayed Quote.4.04%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 78.53 Real-time Quote.2.77%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 201.4 Delayed Quote.1.71%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 8021 Delayed Quote.1.08%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5198 Delayed Quote.0.62%
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC 273.6 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC 2233 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 3111 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC 741.088 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
PERSIMMON PLC 3120.95 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
Heatmap :