Aamal Q P S C : Services wins contracts for Ministry of Municipality worth around QAR 45 million

Aamal Services, a subsidiary of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., Awarded New Contracts by The Ministry of

Municipality

18 April 2023, Doha - Qatar: Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. (Aamal), one of the region's leading diversified companies, is glad to announce that its fully-owned subsidiary, Aamal Services, was recently awarded two new large contracts by The Ministry of Municipality.

The contracts will last for a span of three years, and are worth QAR 45m. They are for the provision of cleaning of all premises and sites, and maintenance of lavatories that belon to The Ministry.

On this occasion, Mr. Joseph McMullan, General Manager of Aamal Services, commented: "These contracts are another milestone in Aamal Services' journey, which always seeks to be at the forefront of Qatar's services sector. We are always committed to supplying our clients with the widest range of services including cleaning, hotel and hospitality services, vehicle and fleet washing, and are proud to be the partner-of-choice for some of the most prestigious clients in Qatar".

Mr. Rashid Bin Ali Al-Mansoori, CEO of Aamal Company, added: "I am truly pleased to witness Aamal Services winning such remarkable contracts with The Ministry of Municipality. The award of this contract is the latest in a series of successes for Aamal Services, which has built a reputation for delivering high-quality facilities management services in Qatar. The Company has a track record of delivering successful projects on time, which always makes it the partner-of-choice for market leading clients in various fields. We take great pride in providing exceptional services that meet the needs of our clients, and I would hereby like to take this opportunity to thank The Ministry for their trust, and express my gratitude for the all the hard work of Aamal Service team."

