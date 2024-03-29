Aayush Food and Herbs Limited

CIN: L01122DL1984PLC018307

Registered Office: 55, 2nd Floor, Lane 2, Westend Marg, Saidullajab, Near Saket Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

Tel.: 011-41009092 Email:aayushfoodherbs06@gmail.comW e b s i t e :www.aayushfoods.com

March 29, 2024

To,

The Chief General Manager Listing Operation,

BSE Limited,

20th Floor, P. J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 001.

(Scrip Code: 539528; Scrip Id: AAYUSH)

The Listing Department

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited, Vibgyor Towers, 4th floor, Plot No C 62, G - Block,

Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 098.

(Symbol - AAYUSH, Series - EQ)

Subject: Intimation regarding change in website of the Company.

With reference to the above cited subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 and 46 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable regulations, we would like to inform that the domain name of the website of the company has been changed fromwww.aayushfoods.comto www.aayush.health.com with immediate effect. All the required changes under the applicable regulations shall be done accordingly.

You are requested to take note of the same and update the website of the Company in Corporate information section of the Company on the stock exchange portal.

Thanking you,

For and on behalf of

Aayush Food and Herbs Limited

Naveenakumar Kunjaru Managing Director DIN: 07087891