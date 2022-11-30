Advanced search
Maple Heights Behavioral Health Hosts Ceremony to Celebrate Grand Opening
BU
Maple Heights Behavioral Health Hosts Ceremony Celebrating Opening
BU
Acadia Healthcare to Host Investor Day
BU
Maple Heights Behavioral Health Hosts Ceremony to Celebrate Grand Opening

11/30/2022 | 05:47pm EST
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced its newest operating joint venture hospital, Maple Heights Behavioral Health, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and held a ribbon-tying ceremony to mark its grand opening and to celebrate the partnership between Lutheran Health Network and Acadia Healthcare.

Maple Heights Behavioral Health is a state-of-the-art, 120-bed hospital that offers inpatient mental healthcare for adults and seniors and has plans to add inpatient adolescent and intensive outpatient treatment programs in the future. The hospital offers treatment for a range of behavioral health concerns, including anxiety, depression, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“We are delighted to partner with Lutheran Health Network to provide quality behavioral healthcare to the Fort Wayne community,” said Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. “We are also grateful to the local elected officials for supporting our partnership and being advocates for increasing access to behavioral healthcare for the patients and families of Indiana. Our joint venture collaborations with leading health systems around the country continue to expand access to behavioral health treatment programs that are meeting a critical need.”

“Lutheran Health Network has a proud history of expanding services to meet the health care needs of our community,” said Mark Medley, Regional President of Community Health Systems, Lutheran Health Network’s parent company. “After a community needs assessment made it clear the local demand for mental health care was not being met, we were glad to collaborate with Acadia Healthcare on a new behavioral health hospital. Today is a proud day for our two organizations and for the entire Ft. Wayne community.”

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 242 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,800 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 22,500 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

About Lutheran Health Network

Lutheran Health Network is a family of more than 6,000 employees, physicians, advanced practice providers, and volunteers dedicated to providing compassionate, quality care with the best possible experience, to every patient, every time. As a taxpaying, integrated healthcare delivery system and one of the largest employers in the region, Lutheran Health Network makes a positive impact on the communities we serve. The network’s access points across northeast Indiana include acute care hospitals, specialty hospitals, physician offices, urgent care clinics, and outpatient centers. For more information, please visit lutheranhealth.net. Lutheran hospitals are owned in part by physicians.


© Business Wire 2022
