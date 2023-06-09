AIRTEL MALAWI : FY2022 FINANCIALS 06/09/2023 | 03:02am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Airtel Malawi Plc Financial Results For the Year Ended 31 December 2022 Year after year double-digitgrowth with strong performance on Revenue, EBITDA and Net Profit Summary Statement of Financial Position Year Ended 31 Dec-22 31 Dec-21 ASSETS K'000 K'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 66,154,743 61,503,714 Right of use asset 38,436,487 21,849,320 Intangible assets 340,848 653,011 Deferred tax asset 3,248,157 1,496,419 Other non-current assets 10,725,495 7,868,598 Investment 81,000 81,000 Total non-current assets 118,986,730 93,452,062 Current assets Inventories 278,084 292,722 Net cash generated from operations before tax 100,766,461 54,021,570 Income Tax Paid (18,826,198) (11,892,985) Net cash generated from operating activities 81,940,263 42,128,585 Cash Flows from investing activities Purchase of plant and equipment (15,831,169) (8,504,107) Interest received 3,001,570 1,863,628 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 532,781 7,859,838 Net cash used in investing activities (12,296,818) 1,219,359 Cash flows from financing activities REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR ON THE SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS To the members of Airtel Malawi Plc Opinion The summary financial statements, which comprise the summary statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, and the summary statement of comprehensive income, summary statement of changes in equity and summary statement of cash flows for the year then ended are derived from the audited financial statements of Airtel Malawi Plc for the year ended 31 December 2022. In our opinion, the accompanying summary financial statements are a fair summary of the financial statements, and on the basis described on the basis of preparation paragraph. Revenue EBITDA 16.5% 18.3% Revenue increased by EBITDA increased by 18.3% 16.5% to K 153,464 to K 78,506 million and million. EBITDA margin was up by 76 bps to 51.2%. EPS 14.3% EPS increased by 14.3% from K 2.94 in Financial Year 2021 to K 3.36 in Financial Year 2022. Trade and other receivables 7,712,084 23,006,453 Cash and cash equivalents 59,072,915 38,522,971 Other current assets 10,328,617 5,389,551 Total current assets 77,391,700 67,211,697 Total assets 196,378,430 160,663,759 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 1,000 1,000 Share premium 398,375 398,375 Repayment of borrowings - Principal (5,489,519) (607,306) Interest paid on borrowing (1,340,498) (579,728) Other finance costs (3,677,075) - Dividends paid (32,058,690) (12,491,524) Repayment of spectrum liability - principal (166,252) (133,268) Interest paid on spectrum liability (15,549) (22,159) Summary Financial Statements The summary financial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards. Reading the summary financial statements and the auditor's report thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the audited financial statements and the auditor's report thereon. The summary financial statements and the audited financial statements do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the date of our report on the audited financial statements. The Audited Financial Statements and Our Report Thereon Other Key highlights Broad-based revenue growth across all business segments. Voice revenue increased by 19.03%, data by 11.24%, and other revenue by 21.66%.

revenue growth across all business segments. Voice revenue increased by 19.03%, data by 11.24%, and other revenue by 21.66%. Net debt was K18,101 million in Financial Year 2022 with a leverage ratio of 0.32

Company continued to support local communities by donating an amount of K 154.5 million to charitable causes and CSR activities.

Final dividend proposed is K 2.50 per share for Financial Year 2022. Key financial information Description UoM Year ended Dec-22 Dec-21 Change % P&L Summary Revenue K Mn 153,464 131,769 16.46% Voice revenue K Mn 86,858 72,971 19.03% Data revenue K Mn 52,609 47,294 11.24% Other revenue K Mn 13,996 11,504 21.66% Expenses K Mn (74,958) (65,389) 14.63% EBITDA K Mn 78,506 66,380 18.27% EBITDA Margin % 51.16% 50.40% 76 bps Depreciation & amortization K Mn (14,412) (15,253) -5.51% Other income K Mn 2,989 3,305 -9.56% Operating profit K Mn 67,083 54,432 23.24% Net finance costs K Mn (19,662) (8,215) 139.34% Non-operating exceptional items K Mn 5,344 - 100% Profit before tax K Mn 52,765 46,217 14.17% Tax K Mn (15,840) (13,882) 14.11% Profit after tax K Mn 36,925 32,335 14.19% Basic EPS K 3.36 2.94 14.29% Weighted average no of shares in Mn 11000 11,000 0.00% Capex K Mn 15,831 8,504 86.16% Net debts K Mn 18,010 25,393 Operating KPIs ARPU K 2,131 1,930 10.41% Total customer base (30 days active) 000 6,541 6,245 4.74% Data customer base 000 2,401 2,244 7.00% Financial review for the year ended 31 December 2022 Revenue The company recorded revenue of K 153,463 million in Financial Year 2022 as compared to K 131,769 million in Financial Year 2021. Revenue growth of 16.5% was largely driven by the growth of our customer base of 5% and growth of Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of 10%. Revenue growth was broad based across all key segments: voice up 19.03%, data up 11.24% and other revenue up 21.66%. EBITDA EBITDA of K 78,506 million, up by 18.3% was supported by strong revenue growth and broadly a contained operating expenditure environment. EBITDA margin has slightly increased from 50.4% to 51.2% as compared with the previous period. Profit after tax Profit after tax of K 36,925 million went up from K 32,335 million mainly due to increase in operating profit. During the year, the company sustained forex loss of K 12,790 million on the back of Kwacha weakening against major foreign currencies. In Financial Year 2021, the impact of forex loss was K 5,626 million. *Outlook Our focus remains to support the economy and keep communities and businesses in Malawi connected. Our view on the medium-term opportunity for growth in Malawi remains attractive, as the telecommunication sector will continue to benefit from population growth and need for increased connectivity. We expect to continue to execute our strategy focused on increasing mobile penetration in Malawi through investment in rural unserved markets as well as digitise the economy by increasing penetration of data usage. However, the economy and company is exposed to continued impact of Kwacha depreciation and scarcity of foreign currency. We continue to focus on investing and growing customers and revenue followed by containing cost and diversifying currency sourcing to mitigate the exposures. *Unaudited. Other significant updates Dividend The company plans to continue its investment in network infrastructure and in new technologies which are capital intensive in nature. The future capital intensity is accentuated by the exposure to depreciation of the Kwacha over major foreign currencies. The Board thus recommended final dividend of K2.50 per ordinary share. The dividend will be paid after approval at the AGM in July 2023 at a date to be determined. External Borrowings During the period the company extended the maturity of $33million external borrowings, which was due in September 2023, by 24 months. Expansion of network coverage During the year, the company expanded its network with roll out of additional 51 sites. SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Summary Statement of Comprehensive Income Year Ended 31 Dec-22 31 Dec-21 K'000 K'000 Income Revenue 153,463,598 131,769,046 Other income 2,988,885 3,305,312 156,452,483 135,074,358 Expenses Network operations and maintenance (23,400,619) (21,003,756) Sales and marketing expenses (13,828,774) (12,080,165) Employee benefits expenses (6,179,925) (5,193,733) Access charges (3,543,958) (3,148,706) Other expenses (17,566,737) (14,256,350) License fee & spectrum usage charges (11,178,259) (10,310,154) Impairment loss recovered on financial assets 740,734 603,139 Depreciation and amortization (14,412,325) (15,252,684) (89,369,863) (80,642,409) Profit before financing costs and exchange losses 67,082,620 54,431,949 Finance cost (6,872,071) (2,588,699) Other non-operating income 5,344,970 - Foreign exchange loss (12,790,039) (5,625,822) Profit before tax 52,765,480 46,217,428 Income tax expense (15,840,174) (13,882,494) Profit and total comprehensive income for the year 36,925,306 32,334,934 Basic and diluted earnings per share (K) 3.36 2.94 Retained earnings 37,404,064 32,928,758 Total equity 37,803,439 33,328,133 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 33,872,355 32,582,000 Lease liabilities 39,933,211 26,991,750 Deferred spectrum liabilities - 136,654 Total non-current liabilities 73,805,566 59,710,404 Current liabilities Borrowings 109,284 32,688 Lease liabilities 3,169,923 4,309,420 Deferred Spectrum liabilities 201,028 176,275 Provisions 2,514,042 1,454,097 Trade and other payables 46,709,702 30,570,222 Contract liabilities 9,975,227 8,130,675 Current tax payable 5,784,950 7,019,235 Other current liabilities 16,305,269 15,932,610 Total current liabilities 84,769,425 67,625,222 Total liabilities 158,574,991 127,335,626 Total equity & liabilities 196,378,430 160,663,759 Summary Statement of Changes in Equity Share Share Retained Total capital premium earnings K'000 K'000 K'000 K'000 Year ended 31 December 2021 Balance at 1 January 2021 1,000 398,375 23,693,824 24,093,199 Dividend declared for 2020 profit - - (23,100,000) (23,100,000) Total comprehensive income for - - 32,334,934 32,334,934 the year At end of the year 1,000 398,375 32,928,758 33,328,133 Year ended 31 December 2022 Balance at 1 January 2022 1,000 398,375 32,928,758 33,328,133 Dividend declared for 2021 profit - - (32,450,000) (32,450,000) Total comprehensive income for - - 36,925,306 36,925,306 the year At end of the year 1,000 398,375 37,404,064 37,803,439 Summary Statement of Cash Flows Year Ended 31 Dec-22 31 Dec-21 Cash flows from operating activities K'000 K'000 Profit Before Taxation 52,765,480 46,217,428 Adjustments for: Depreciation & amortization 14,412,325 15,252,684 Interest income (3,001,570) (1,863,628) Unrealised exchange losses 8,678,839 2,927,824 Miscellaneous Income - (12,846) Other non -operating income (5,344,970) - Movement in Provisions 1,059,946 56,268 Loss / (profit) on disposal of plant and equipment 12,180 (1,428,838) Finance cost 6,705,805 2,564,432 Operating cash before working capital changes 75,288,035 63,713,324 Changes in working capital: (Increase)/Decrease in trade and other receivables 15,294,369 (3,402,538) (Increase)/Decrease in inventory 14,638 (31,097) (Increase)/Decrease in other assets (7,795,963) (857,257) Increase/(Decrease) in trade and other payables 16,139,481 (6,749,081) Increase/(Decrease) in other liabilities 1,825,902 1,348,219 Lease write back (2,127) - Repayment of lease liability - principal (4,671,107) (6,531,506) Interest paid on lease liability (1,672,684) (1,877,247) Net cash used in financing activities (49,093,501) (22,242,738) Net increase in Cash and Cash equivalents 20,549,944 21,105,206 Cash and Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 38,522,971 17,417,765 Cash and Cash equivalents at the end of the year 59,072,915 38,522,971 Notes to the Summary Financial Statements Year Ended 31 Dec-22 31 Dec-21 K'000 K'000 Borrowings Non-Current portion of the loan 33,872,355 32,582,000 Current portion of the loan 109,284 32,688 Total borrowings 33,981,639 32,614,688 The borrowings are due to the following Bharti Airtel Malawi Bank of Total Holdings BV America Holding Company Hong Kong Branch K'000 K'000 K'000 At 1 January 2021 535,506 30,950,290 31,485,796 Interest charges capitalized 4,122 575,606 579,728 Repayments in the year (589,544) (597,490) (1,187,034) Exchange losses 49,916 1,686,282 1,736,198 At 31 December 2021 - 32,614,688 32,614,688 At 1 January 2022 - 32,614,688 32,614,688 Interest charges capitalized - 1,340,498 1,340,498 Repayments in the year - (6,830,017) (6,830,017) Exchange losses - 6,856,471 6,856,471 At 31 December 2022 - 33,981,639 33,981,639 Basis of preparation The Directors have prepared the summary financial statements to meet the listing requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange Listings. The Directors have considered the listing requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange and believe that the summary statement of financial position, summary statement of comprehensive income, summary statement of cash flows and summary statement of changes in equity are sufficient to meet the requirements of the users of the summary financial statements. The summary financial statements have been derived from the Annual Financial Statements that are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and were approved by the Board of Directors on 1st June 2023. The audited Financial Statements for the period ended 31st December 2022 can be accessed on Airtel's website (www.airtel.mw). Alex Chitsime Charles Kamoto Chairman of the Board Managing Director We expressed an unmodified audit opinion on the audited financial statements in our report dated 7th June 2023. That report also includes the communication of key audit matters. Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. Directors' Responsibility for the Summary Financial Statements The directors are responsible for the preparation of the summary financial statements in accordance with the basis described on the basis of preparation paragraph. Auditor's Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on whether the summary financial statements are a fair summary of the audited financial statements based on our procedures, which were conducted in accordance with International Standard on Auditing 810 (Revised) Engagements to Report on Summary Financial Statements. Chartered Accountants Christopher Kapenda Partner 7th June 2023 Glossary Technical and Industry Terms ARPU Average revenue per user per month, which is derived by dividing total revenue during the relevant period by the average number of customers and dividing the result by the number of months in the relevant period. Average Average customers are derived by computing the average of the monthly customers average customers for the relevant period. Capital It is not a GAAP measure and is defined as investment in capital work in expenditure progress (CWIP) gross fixed assets (tangible and intangible excluding spectrum/licence) and excluding provision on capital work in progress (CWIP). Customer A customer is defined as a unique subscriber with a unique mobile telephone number who used any of Airtel's services in the last 30 days. Customer base Total number of subscribers that used any of our services (voice calls, SMS, data usage or Other revenues) in the last 30 days. Data customer Total subscribers who consumed at least 1MB on the Group's GPRS, 3G or base 4G network in the last 30 days. Underlying It is not a GAAP measure and is defined as operating profit before EBITDA depreciation, amortisation, CSR cost and exceptional items. Underlying It is not a GAAP measure and is computed by dividing Underlying EBITDA EBITDA margin for the relevant period by total revenue for the relevant period. Earnings per EPS is computed by dividing the profit for the period attributable to the share (EPS) owners of the company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Free cash flow Free cash flow defined as Operating free cash flow less cash interest, cash tax and change in operating working capital. Minutes of usage Duration in minutes for which a customer uses the Group's network. It is typically expressed over a period of one month. It includes incoming, outgoing and in-roaming minutes. Net debt It is not a GAAP measure and is defined as the long-term borrowings, short term borrowings and leased liability less cash and cash equivalents. Operating profit It is a GAAP measure and is computed as revenue less operating expenditure including depreciation & amortisation and operating exceptional items. Weighted The weighted average number of shares is calculated by taking the number average number of outstanding shares and multiplying the portion of the reporting period of shares those shares covered, doing this for each portion and, finally, summing the total. Abbreviations 2G Second-generation technology 3G Third-generation technology 4G Fourth-generation technology ARPU Average revenue per user bps Basis points EBITDA Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation EPS Earnings per share IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards IPO Initial Public Offering KPIs Key performance indicators Million MB Megabyte UoM Unit of measure Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Airtel Malawi PLC published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 07:01:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about AIRTEL MALAWI PLC 03:02a Airtel Malawi : Fy2022 financials PU 03/30 Airtel Malawi Revamps Chezani With 3 New Bundles AQ 2022 Airtel Malawi Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022 CI 2022 AIRTEL MALAWI PLC : Integrated report CO 2022 AIRTEL MALAWI PLC : 1st-half-year results CO 2022 Airtel Malawi Fetes With the Flames - Gifts Smartphones to the Team AQ 2021 Airtel Malawi Accused of "Theft" for Keeping Fees of Failed Money Transfers AQ 2021 Airtel Malawi Unveils 'Zamadolo' As 2021 Airtel Top 8 Slogan - Donates Jerseys AQ 2021 Airtel Malawi plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021 CI 2021 AIRTEL MALAWI PLC : Annual Report CO