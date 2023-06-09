AIRTEL MALAWI : FY2022 FINANCIALS

Airtel Malawi Plc Financial Results For the Year Ended 31 December 2022
Year after year double-digitgrowth with strong performance on Revenue, EBITDA and Net Profit
Summary Statement of Financial Position
Year Ended
31 Dec-22
31 Dec-21
ASSETS
K'000
K'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
66,154,743
61,503,714
Right of use asset
38,436,487
21,849,320
Intangible assets
340,848
653,011
Deferred tax asset
3,248,157
1,496,419
Other non-current assets
10,725,495
7,868,598
Investment
81,000
81,000
Total non-current assets
118,986,730
93,452,062
Current assets
Inventories
278,084
292,722
Net cash generated from operations before tax
100,766,461
54,021,570
Income Tax Paid
(18,826,198)
(11,892,985)
Net cash generated from operating activities
81,940,263
42,128,585
Cash Flows from investing activities
Purchase of plant and equipment
(15,831,169)
(8,504,107)
Interest received
3,001,570
1,863,628
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
532,781
7,859,838
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,296,818)
1,219,359
Cash flows from financing activities
REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR ON THE SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
To the members of Airtel Malawi Plc
Opinion
The summary financial statements, which comprise the summary statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, and the summary statement of comprehensive income, summary statement of changes in equity and summary statement of cash flows for the year then ended are derived from the audited financial statements of Airtel Malawi Plc for the year ended 31 December 2022.
In our opinion, the accompanying summary financial statements are a fair summary of the financial statements, and on the basis described on the basis of preparation paragraph.
Revenue
EBITDA
16.5%
18.3%
Revenue increased by
EBITDA increased by 18.3%
16.5% to K 153,464
to K 78,506 million and
million.
EBITDA margin was up by
76 bps to 51.2%.
EPS
14.3%
EPS increased by 14.3% from K 2.94 in Financial Year 2021 to K 3.36 in Financial Year 2022.
Trade and other receivables
7,712,084
23,006,453
Cash and cash equivalents
59,072,915
38,522,971
Other current assets
10,328,617
5,389,551
Total current assets
77,391,700
67,211,697
Total assets
196,378,430
160,663,759
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
1,000
1,000
Share premium
398,375
398,375
Repayment of borrowings - Principal
(5,489,519)
(607,306)
Interest paid on borrowing
(1,340,498)
(579,728)
Other finance costs
(3,677,075)
-
Dividends paid
(32,058,690)
(12,491,524)
Repayment of spectrum liability - principal
(166,252)
(133,268)
Interest paid on spectrum liability
(15,549)
(22,159)
Summary Financial Statements
The summary financial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards. Reading the summary financial statements and the auditor's report thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the audited financial statements and the auditor's report thereon. The summary financial statements and the audited financial statements do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the date of our report on the audited financial statements.
The Audited Financial Statements and Our Report Thereon
Other Key highlights
Broad-basedrevenue growth across all business segments. Voice revenue increased by 19.03%, data by 11.24%, and other revenue by 21.66%.
Net debt was K18,101 million in Financial Year 2022 with a leverage ratio of 0.32
Company continued to support local communities by donating an amount of K 154.5 million to charitable causes and CSR activities.
Final dividend proposed is K 2.50 per share for Financial Year 2022.
Key financial information
Description
UoM
Year ended
Dec-22
Dec-21
Change %
P&L Summary
Revenue
K Mn
153,464
131,769
16.46%
Voice revenue
K Mn
86,858
72,971
19.03%
Data revenue
K Mn
52,609
47,294
11.24%
Other revenue
K Mn
13,996
11,504
21.66%
Expenses
K Mn
(74,958)
(65,389)
14.63%
EBITDA
K Mn
78,506
66,380
18.27%
EBITDA Margin
%
51.16%
50.40%
76 bps
Depreciation & amortization
K Mn
(14,412)
(15,253)
-5.51%
Other income
K Mn
2,989
3,305
-9.56%
Operating profit
K Mn
67,083
54,432
23.24%
Net finance costs
K Mn
(19,662)
(8,215)
139.34%
Non-operating exceptional items
K Mn
5,344
-
100%
Profit before tax
K Mn
52,765
46,217
14.17%
Tax
K Mn
(15,840)
(13,882)
14.11%
Profit after tax
K Mn
36,925
32,335
14.19%
Basic EPS
K
3.36
2.94
14.29%
Weighted average no of shares
in Mn
11000
11,000
0.00%
Capex
K Mn
15,831
8,504
86.16%
Net debts
K Mn
18,010
25,393
Operating KPIs
ARPU
K
2,131
1,930
10.41%
Total customer base (30 days active)
000
6,541
6,245
4.74%
Data customer base
000
2,401
2,244
7.00%
Financial review for the year ended 31 December 2022
Revenue
The company recorded revenue of K 153,463 million in Financial Year 2022 as compared to K 131,769 million in Financial Year 2021. Revenue growth of 16.5% was largely driven by the growth of our customer base of 5% and growth of Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of 10%. Revenue growth was broad based across all key segments: voice up 19.03%, data up 11.24% and other revenue up 21.66%.
EBITDA
EBITDA of K 78,506 million, up by 18.3% was supported by strong revenue growth and broadly a contained operating expenditure environment. EBITDA margin has slightly increased from 50.4% to 51.2% as compared with the previous period.
Profit after tax
Profit after tax of K 36,925 million went up from K 32,335 million mainly due to increase in operating profit. During the year, the company sustained forex loss of K 12,790 million on the back of Kwacha weakening against major foreign currencies. In Financial Year 2021, the impact of forex loss was K 5,626 million.
*Outlook
Our focus remains to support the economy and keep communities and businesses in Malawi connected. Our view on the medium-term opportunity
for growth in Malawi remains attractive, as the telecommunication sector will continue to benefit from population growth and need for increased connectivity. We expect to continue to execute our strategy focused on increasing mobile penetration in Malawi through investment in rural unserved markets as well as digitise the economy by increasing penetration of data usage.
However, the economy and company is exposed to continued impact of Kwacha depreciation and scarcity of foreign currency. We continue to focus on investing and growing customers and revenue followed by containing cost and diversifying currency sourcing to mitigate the exposures.
*Unaudited.
Other significant updates
Dividend
The company plans to continue its investment in network infrastructure and in new technologies which are capital intensive in nature. The future capital intensity is accentuated by the exposure to depreciation of the Kwacha over major foreign currencies. The Board thus recommended final dividend of K2.50 per ordinary share. The dividend will be paid after approval at the AGM in July 2023 at a date to be determined.
External Borrowings
During the period the company extended the maturity of $33million external borrowings, which was due in September 2023, by 24 months.
Expansion of network coverage
During the year, the company expanded its network with roll out of additional 51 sites.
SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Summary Statement of Comprehensive Income
Year Ended
31 Dec-22
31 Dec-21
K'000
K'000
Income
Revenue
153,463,598
131,769,046
Other income
2,988,885
3,305,312
156,452,483
135,074,358
Expenses
Network operations and maintenance
(23,400,619)
(21,003,756)
Sales and marketing expenses
(13,828,774)
(12,080,165)
Employee benefits expenses
(6,179,925)
(5,193,733)
Access charges
(3,543,958)
(3,148,706)
Other expenses
(17,566,737)
(14,256,350)
License fee & spectrum usage charges
(11,178,259)
(10,310,154)
Impairment loss recovered on financial assets
740,734
603,139
Depreciation and amortization
(14,412,325)
(15,252,684)
(89,369,863)
(80,642,409)
Profit before financing costs and exchange losses
67,082,620
54,431,949
Finance cost
(6,872,071)
(2,588,699)
Other non-operating income
5,344,970
-
Foreign exchange loss
(12,790,039)
(5,625,822)
Profit before tax
52,765,480
46,217,428
Income tax expense
(15,840,174)
(13,882,494)
Profit and total comprehensive income for the year
36,925,306
32,334,934
Basic and diluted earnings per share (K)
3.36
2.94
Retained earnings
37,404,064
32,928,758
Total equity
37,803,439
33,328,133
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
33,872,355
32,582,000
Lease liabilities
39,933,211
26,991,750
Deferred spectrum liabilities
-
136,654
Total non-current liabilities
73,805,566
59,710,404
Current liabilities
Borrowings
109,284
32,688
Lease liabilities
3,169,923
4,309,420
Deferred Spectrum liabilities
201,028
176,275
Provisions
2,514,042
1,454,097
Trade and other payables
46,709,702
30,570,222
Contract liabilities
9,975,227
8,130,675
Current tax payable
5,784,950
7,019,235
Other current liabilities
16,305,269
15,932,610
Total current liabilities
84,769,425
67,625,222
Total liabilities
158,574,991
127,335,626
Total equity & liabilities
196,378,430
160,663,759
Summary Statement of Changes in Equity
Share
Share
Retained
Total
capital
premium
earnings
K'000
K'000
K'000
K'000
Year ended 31 December 2021
Balance at 1 January 2021
1,000
398,375
23,693,824
24,093,199
Dividend declared for 2020 profit
-
-
(23,100,000)
(23,100,000)
Total comprehensive income for
-
-
32,334,934
32,334,934
the year
At end of the year
1,000
398,375
32,928,758
33,328,133
Year ended 31 December 2022
Balance at 1 January 2022
1,000
398,375
32,928,758
33,328,133
Dividend declared for 2021 profit
-
-
(32,450,000)
(32,450,000)
Total comprehensive income for
-
-
36,925,306
36,925,306
the year
At end of the year
1,000
398,375
37,404,064
37,803,439
Summary Statement of Cash Flows
Year Ended
31 Dec-22
31 Dec-21
Cash flows from operating activities
K'000
K'000
Profit Before Taxation
52,765,480
46,217,428
Adjustments for:
Depreciation & amortization
14,412,325
15,252,684
Interest income
(3,001,570)
(1,863,628)
Unrealised exchange losses
8,678,839
2,927,824
Miscellaneous Income
-
(12,846)
Other non -operating income
(5,344,970)
-
Movement in Provisions
1,059,946
56,268
Loss / (profit) on disposal of plant and equipment
12,180
(1,428,838)
Finance cost
6,705,805
2,564,432
Operating cash before working capital changes
75,288,035
63,713,324
Changes in working capital:
(Increase)/Decrease in trade and other receivables
15,294,369
(3,402,538)
(Increase)/Decrease in inventory
14,638
(31,097)
(Increase)/Decrease in other assets
(7,795,963)
(857,257)
Increase/(Decrease) in trade and other payables
16,139,481
(6,749,081)
Increase/(Decrease) in other liabilities
1,825,902
1,348,219
Lease write back
(2,127)
-
Repayment of lease liability - principal
(4,671,107)
(6,531,506)
Interest paid on lease liability
(1,672,684)
(1,877,247)
Net cash used in financing activities
(49,093,501)
(22,242,738)
Net increase in Cash and Cash equivalents
20,549,944
21,105,206
Cash and Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
38,522,971
17,417,765
Cash and Cash equivalents at the end of the year
59,072,915
38,522,971
Notes to the Summary Financial Statements
Year Ended
31 Dec-22
31 Dec-21
K'000
K'000
Borrowings
Non-Current portion of the loan
33,872,355
32,582,000
Current portion of the loan
109,284
32,688
Total borrowings
33,981,639
32,614,688
The borrowings are due to the following
Bharti Airtel Malawi
Bank of
Total
Holdings BV
America
Holding Company
Hong Kong
Branch
K'000
K'000
K'000
At 1 January 2021
535,506
30,950,290
31,485,796
Interest charges capitalized
4,122
575,606
579,728
Repayments in the year
(589,544)
(597,490)
(1,187,034)
Exchange losses
49,916
1,686,282
1,736,198
At 31 December 2021
-
32,614,688
32,614,688
At 1 January 2022
-
32,614,688
32,614,688
Interest charges capitalized
-
1,340,498
1,340,498
Repayments in the year
-
(6,830,017)
(6,830,017)
Exchange losses
-
6,856,471
6,856,471
At 31 December 2022
-
33,981,639
33,981,639
Basis of preparation
The Directors have prepared the summary financial statements to meet the listing requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange Listings. The Directors have considered the listing requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange and believe that the summary statement of financial position, summary statement of comprehensive income, summary statement of cash flows and summary statement of changes in equity are sufficient to meet the requirements of the users of the summary financial statements.
The summary financial statements have been derived from the Annual Financial Statements that are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and were approved by the Board of Directors on 1st June 2023. The audited Financial Statements for the period ended 31st December 2022 can be accessed on Airtel's website (www.airtel.mw).
Alex Chitsime
Charles Kamoto
Chairman of the Board
Managing Director
We expressed an unmodified audit opinion on the audited financial statements in our report dated 7th June 2023. That report also includes the communication of key audit matters. Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year.
Directors' Responsibility for the Summary Financial Statements
The directors are responsible for the preparation of the summary financial statements in accordance with the basis described on the basis of preparation paragraph.
Auditor's Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on whether the summary financial statements are a fair summary of the audited financial statements based on our procedures, which were conducted in accordance with International Standard on Auditing 810 (Revised) Engagements to Report on Summary Financial Statements.
Chartered Accountants
Christopher Kapenda
Partner
7th June 2023
Glossary
Technical and Industry Terms
ARPU
Average revenue per user per month, which is derived by dividing total
revenue during the relevant period by the average number of customers
and dividing the result by the number of months in the relevant period.
Average
Average customers are derived by computing the average of the monthly
customers
average customers for the relevant period.
Capital
It is not a GAAP measure and is defined as investment in capital work in
expenditure
progress (CWIP) gross fixed assets (tangible and intangible excluding
spectrum/licence) and excluding provision on capital work in progress
(CWIP).
Customer
A customer is defined as a unique subscriber with a unique mobile
telephone number who used any of Airtel's services in the last 30 days.
Customer base
Total number of subscribers that used any of our services (voice calls, SMS,
data usage or Other revenues) in the last 30 days.
Data customer
Total subscribers who consumed at least 1MB on the Group's GPRS, 3G or
base
4G network in the last 30 days.
Underlying
It is not a GAAP measure and is defined as operating profit before
EBITDA
depreciation, amortisation, CSR cost and exceptional items.
Underlying
It is not a GAAP measure and is computed by dividing Underlying EBITDA
EBITDA margin
for the relevant period by total revenue for the relevant period.
Earnings per
EPS is computed by dividing the profit for the period attributable to the
share (EPS)
owners of the company by the weighted average number of ordinary
shares outstanding during the period.
Free cash flow
Free cash flow defined as Operating free cash flow less cash interest, cash
tax and change in operating working capital.
Minutes of usage
Duration in minutes for which a customer uses the Group's network. It
is typically expressed over a period of one month. It includes incoming,
outgoing and in-roaming minutes.
Net debt
It is not a GAAP measure and is defined as the long-term borrowings, short
term borrowings and leased liability less cash and cash equivalents.
Operating profit
It is a GAAP measure and is computed as revenue less operating expenditure
including depreciation & amortisation and operating exceptional items.
Weighted
The weighted average number of shares is calculated by taking the number
average number
of outstanding shares and multiplying the portion of the reporting period
of shares
those shares covered, doing this for each portion and, finally, summing the
total.
Abbreviations
2G
Second-generation technology
3G
Third-generation technology
4G
Fourth-generation technology
ARPU
Average revenue per user
bps
Basis points
EBITDA
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation