Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malawi
  4. Malawi Stock Exchange
  5. Airtel Malawi Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIRTEL   MWAIRT001156

AIRTEL MALAWI PLC

(AIRTEL)
End-of-day quote Malawi Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-07
100.05 MWK    0.00%
03:02aAirtel Malawi : Fy2022 financials
PU
03/30Airtel Malawi Revamps Chezani With 3 New Bundles
AQ
2022Airtel Malawi Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIRTEL MALAWI : FY2022 FINANCIALS

06/09/2023 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Airtel Malawi Plc Financial Results For the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Year after year double-digitgrowth with strong performance on Revenue, EBITDA and Net Profit

Summary Statement of Financial Position

Year Ended

31 Dec-22

31 Dec-21

ASSETS

K'000

K'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

66,154,743

61,503,714

Right of use asset

38,436,487

21,849,320

Intangible assets

340,848

653,011

Deferred tax asset

3,248,157

1,496,419

Other non-current assets

10,725,495

7,868,598

Investment

81,000

81,000

Total non-current assets

118,986,730

93,452,062

Current assets

Inventories

278,084

292,722

Net cash generated from operations before tax

100,766,461

54,021,570

Income Tax Paid

(18,826,198)

(11,892,985)

Net cash generated from operating activities

81,940,263

42,128,585

Cash Flows from investing activities

Purchase of plant and equipment

(15,831,169)

(8,504,107)

Interest received

3,001,570

1,863,628

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

532,781

7,859,838

Net cash used in investing activities

(12,296,818)

1,219,359

Cash flows from financing activities

REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR ON THE SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To the members of Airtel Malawi Plc

Opinion

The summary financial statements, which comprise the summary statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, and the summary statement of comprehensive income, summary statement of changes in equity and summary statement of cash flows for the year then ended are derived from the audited financial statements of Airtel Malawi Plc for the year ended 31 December 2022.

In our opinion, the accompanying summary financial statements are a fair summary of the financial statements, and on the basis described on the basis of preparation paragraph.

Revenue

EBITDA

16.5%

18.3%

Revenue increased by

EBITDA increased by 18.3%

16.5% to K 153,464

to K 78,506 million and

million.

EBITDA margin was up by

76 bps to 51.2%.

EPS

14.3%

EPS increased by 14.3% from K 2.94 in Financial Year 2021 to K 3.36 in Financial Year 2022.

Trade and other receivables

7,712,084

23,006,453

Cash and cash equivalents

59,072,915

38,522,971

Other current assets

10,328,617

5,389,551

Total current assets

77,391,700

67,211,697

Total assets

196,378,430

160,663,759

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

1,000

1,000

Share premium

398,375

398,375

Repayment of borrowings - Principal

(5,489,519)

(607,306)

Interest paid on borrowing

(1,340,498)

(579,728)

Other finance costs

(3,677,075)

-

Dividends paid

(32,058,690)

(12,491,524)

Repayment of spectrum liability - principal

(166,252)

(133,268)

Interest paid on spectrum liability

(15,549)

(22,159)

Summary Financial Statements

The summary financial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards. Reading the summary financial statements and the auditor's report thereon, therefore, is not a substitute for reading the audited financial statements and the auditor's report thereon. The summary financial statements and the audited financial statements do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the date of our report on the audited financial statements.

The Audited Financial Statements and Our Report Thereon

Other Key highlights

  • Broad-basedrevenue growth across all business segments. Voice revenue increased by 19.03%, data by 11.24%, and other revenue by 21.66%.
  • Net debt was K18,101 million in Financial Year 2022 with a leverage ratio of 0.32
  • Company continued to support local communities by donating an amount of K 154.5 million to charitable causes and CSR activities.
  • Final dividend proposed is K 2.50 per share for Financial Year 2022.

Key financial information

Description

UoM

Year ended

Dec-22

Dec-21

Change %

P&L Summary

Revenue

K Mn

153,464

131,769

16.46%

Voice revenue

K Mn

86,858

72,971

19.03%

Data revenue

K Mn

52,609

47,294

11.24%

Other revenue

K Mn

13,996

11,504

21.66%

Expenses

K Mn

(74,958)

(65,389)

14.63%

EBITDA

K Mn

78,506

66,380

18.27%

EBITDA Margin

%

51.16%

50.40%

76 bps

Depreciation & amortization

K Mn

(14,412)

(15,253)

-5.51%

Other income

K Mn

2,989

3,305

-9.56%

Operating profit

K Mn

67,083

54,432

23.24%

Net finance costs

K Mn

(19,662)

(8,215)

139.34%

Non-operating exceptional items

K Mn

5,344

-

100%

Profit before tax

K Mn

52,765

46,217

14.17%

Tax

K Mn

(15,840)

(13,882)

14.11%

Profit after tax

K Mn

36,925

32,335

14.19%

Basic EPS

K

3.36

2.94

14.29%

Weighted average no of shares

in Mn

11000

11,000

0.00%

Capex

K Mn

15,831

8,504

86.16%

Net debts

K Mn

18,010

25,393

Operating KPIs

ARPU

K

2,131

1,930

10.41%

Total customer base (30 days active)

000

6,541

6,245

4.74%

Data customer base

000

2,401

2,244

7.00%

Financial review for the year ended 31 December 2022

Revenue

The company recorded revenue of K 153,463 million in Financial Year 2022 as compared to K 131,769 million in Financial Year 2021. Revenue growth of 16.5% was largely driven by the growth of our customer base of 5% and growth of Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of 10%. Revenue growth was broad based across all key segments: voice up 19.03%, data up 11.24% and other revenue up 21.66%.

EBITDA

EBITDA of K 78,506 million, up by 18.3% was supported by strong revenue growth and broadly a contained operating expenditure environment. EBITDA margin has slightly increased from 50.4% to 51.2% as compared with the previous period.

Profit after tax

Profit after tax of K 36,925 million went up from K 32,335 million mainly due to increase in operating profit. During the year, the company sustained forex loss of K 12,790 million on the back of Kwacha weakening against major foreign currencies. In Financial Year 2021, the impact of forex loss was K 5,626 million.

*Outlook

Our focus remains to support the economy and keep communities and businesses in Malawi connected. Our view on the medium-term opportunity

for growth in Malawi remains attractive, as the telecommunication sector will continue to benefit from population growth and need for increased connectivity. We expect to continue to execute our strategy focused on increasing mobile penetration in Malawi through investment in rural unserved markets as well as digitise the economy by increasing penetration of data usage.

However, the economy and company is exposed to continued impact of Kwacha depreciation and scarcity of foreign currency. We continue to focus on investing and growing customers and revenue followed by containing cost and diversifying currency sourcing to mitigate the exposures.

*Unaudited.

Other significant updates

Dividend

The company plans to continue its investment in network infrastructure and in new technologies which are capital intensive in nature. The future capital intensity is accentuated by the exposure to depreciation of the Kwacha over major foreign currencies. The Board thus recommended final dividend of K2.50 per ordinary share. The dividend will be paid after approval at the AGM in July 2023 at a date to be determined.

External Borrowings

During the period the company extended the maturity of $33million external borrowings, which was due in September 2023, by 24 months.

Expansion of network coverage

During the year, the company expanded its network with roll out of additional 51 sites.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Summary Statement of Comprehensive Income

Year Ended

31 Dec-22

31 Dec-21

K'000

K'000

Income

Revenue

153,463,598

131,769,046

Other income

2,988,885

3,305,312

156,452,483

135,074,358

Expenses

Network operations and maintenance

(23,400,619)

(21,003,756)

Sales and marketing expenses

(13,828,774)

(12,080,165)

Employee benefits expenses

(6,179,925)

(5,193,733)

Access charges

(3,543,958)

(3,148,706)

Other expenses

(17,566,737)

(14,256,350)

License fee & spectrum usage charges

(11,178,259)

(10,310,154)

Impairment loss recovered on financial assets

740,734

603,139

Depreciation and amortization

(14,412,325)

(15,252,684)

(89,369,863)

(80,642,409)

Profit before financing costs and exchange losses

67,082,620

54,431,949

Finance cost

(6,872,071)

(2,588,699)

Other non-operating income

5,344,970

-

Foreign exchange loss

(12,790,039)

(5,625,822)

Profit before tax

52,765,480

46,217,428

Income tax expense

(15,840,174)

(13,882,494)

Profit and total comprehensive income for the year

36,925,306

32,334,934

Basic and diluted earnings per share (K)

3.36

2.94

Retained earnings

37,404,064

32,928,758

Total equity

37,803,439

33,328,133

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

33,872,355

32,582,000

Lease liabilities

39,933,211

26,991,750

Deferred spectrum liabilities

-

136,654

Total non-current liabilities

73,805,566

59,710,404

Current liabilities

Borrowings

109,284

32,688

Lease liabilities

3,169,923

4,309,420

Deferred Spectrum liabilities

201,028

176,275

Provisions

2,514,042

1,454,097

Trade and other payables

46,709,702

30,570,222

Contract liabilities

9,975,227

8,130,675

Current tax payable

5,784,950

7,019,235

Other current liabilities

16,305,269

15,932,610

Total current liabilities

84,769,425

67,625,222

Total liabilities

158,574,991

127,335,626

Total equity & liabilities

196,378,430

160,663,759

Summary Statement of Changes in Equity

Share

Share

Retained

Total

capital

premium

earnings

K'000

K'000

K'000

K'000

Year ended 31 December 2021

Balance at 1 January 2021

1,000

398,375

23,693,824

24,093,199

Dividend declared for 2020 profit

-

-

(23,100,000)

(23,100,000)

Total comprehensive income for

-

-

32,334,934

32,334,934

the year

At end of the year

1,000

398,375

32,928,758

33,328,133

Year ended 31 December 2022

Balance at 1 January 2022

1,000

398,375

32,928,758

33,328,133

Dividend declared for 2021 profit

-

-

(32,450,000)

(32,450,000)

Total comprehensive income for

-

-

36,925,306

36,925,306

the year

At end of the year

1,000

398,375

37,404,064

37,803,439

Summary Statement of Cash Flows

Year Ended

31 Dec-22

31 Dec-21

Cash flows from operating activities

K'000

K'000

Profit Before Taxation

52,765,480

46,217,428

Adjustments for:

Depreciation & amortization

14,412,325

15,252,684

Interest income

(3,001,570)

(1,863,628)

Unrealised exchange losses

8,678,839

2,927,824

Miscellaneous Income

-

(12,846)

Other non -operating income

(5,344,970)

-

Movement in Provisions

1,059,946

56,268

Loss / (profit) on disposal of plant and equipment

12,180

(1,428,838)

Finance cost

6,705,805

2,564,432

Operating cash before working capital changes

75,288,035

63,713,324

Changes in working capital:

(Increase)/Decrease in trade and other receivables

15,294,369

(3,402,538)

(Increase)/Decrease in inventory

14,638

(31,097)

(Increase)/Decrease in other assets

(7,795,963)

(857,257)

Increase/(Decrease) in trade and other payables

16,139,481

(6,749,081)

Increase/(Decrease) in other liabilities

1,825,902

1,348,219

Lease write back

(2,127)

-

Repayment of lease liability - principal

(4,671,107)

(6,531,506)

Interest paid on lease liability

(1,672,684)

(1,877,247)

Net cash used in financing activities

(49,093,501)

(22,242,738)

Net increase in Cash and Cash equivalents

20,549,944

21,105,206

Cash and Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

38,522,971

17,417,765

Cash and Cash equivalents at the end of the year

59,072,915

38,522,971

Notes to the Summary Financial Statements

Year Ended

31 Dec-22

31 Dec-21

K'000

K'000

Borrowings

Non-Current portion of the loan

33,872,355

32,582,000

Current portion of the loan

109,284

32,688

Total borrowings

33,981,639

32,614,688

The borrowings are due to the following

Bharti Airtel Malawi

Bank of

Total

Holdings BV

America

Holding Company

Hong Kong

Branch

K'000

K'000

K'000

At 1 January 2021

535,506

30,950,290

31,485,796

Interest charges capitalized

4,122

575,606

579,728

Repayments in the year

(589,544)

(597,490)

(1,187,034)

Exchange losses

49,916

1,686,282

1,736,198

At 31 December 2021

-

32,614,688

32,614,688

At 1 January 2022

-

32,614,688

32,614,688

Interest charges capitalized

-

1,340,498

1,340,498

Repayments in the year

-

(6,830,017)

(6,830,017)

Exchange losses

-

6,856,471

6,856,471

At 31 December 2022

-

33,981,639

33,981,639

Basis of preparation

The Directors have prepared the summary financial statements to meet the listing requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange Listings. The Directors have considered the listing requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange and believe that the summary statement of financial position, summary statement of comprehensive income, summary statement of cash flows and summary statement of changes in equity are sufficient to meet the requirements of the users of the summary financial statements.

The summary financial statements have been derived from the Annual Financial Statements that are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and were approved by the Board of Directors on 1st June 2023. The audited Financial Statements for the period ended 31st December 2022 can be accessed on Airtel's website (www.airtel.mw).

Alex Chitsime

Charles Kamoto

Chairman of the Board

Managing Director

We expressed an unmodified audit opinion on the audited financial statements in our report dated 7th June 2023. That report also includes the communication of key audit matters. Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year.

Directors' Responsibility for the Summary Financial Statements

The directors are responsible for the preparation of the summary financial statements in accordance with the basis described on the basis of preparation paragraph.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on whether the summary financial statements are a fair summary of the audited financial statements based on our procedures, which were conducted in accordance with International Standard on Auditing 810 (Revised) Engagements to Report on Summary Financial Statements.

Chartered Accountants

Christopher Kapenda

Partner

7th June 2023

Glossary

Technical and Industry Terms

ARPU

Average revenue per user per month, which is derived by dividing total

revenue during the relevant period by the average number of customers

and dividing the result by the number of months in the relevant period.

Average

Average customers are derived by computing the average of the monthly

customers

average customers for the relevant period.

Capital

It is not a GAAP measure and is defined as investment in capital work in

expenditure

progress (CWIP) gross fixed assets (tangible and intangible excluding

spectrum/licence) and excluding provision on capital work in progress

(CWIP).

Customer

A customer is defined as a unique subscriber with a unique mobile

telephone number who used any of Airtel's services in the last 30 days.

Customer base

Total number of subscribers that used any of our services (voice calls, SMS,

data usage or Other revenues) in the last 30 days.

Data customer

Total subscribers who consumed at least 1MB on the Group's GPRS, 3G or

base

4G network in the last 30 days.

Underlying

It is not a GAAP measure and is defined as operating profit before

EBITDA

depreciation, amortisation, CSR cost and exceptional items.

Underlying

It is not a GAAP measure and is computed by dividing Underlying EBITDA

EBITDA margin

for the relevant period by total revenue for the relevant period.

Earnings per

EPS is computed by dividing the profit for the period attributable to the

share (EPS)

owners of the company by the weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding during the period.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow defined as Operating free cash flow less cash interest, cash

tax and change in operating working capital.

Minutes of usage

Duration in minutes for which a customer uses the Group's network. It

is typically expressed over a period of one month. It includes incoming,

outgoing and in-roaming minutes.

Net debt

It is not a GAAP measure and is defined as the long-term borrowings, short

term borrowings and leased liability less cash and cash equivalents.

Operating profit

It is a GAAP measure and is computed as revenue less operating expenditure

including depreciation & amortisation and operating exceptional items.

Weighted

The weighted average number of shares is calculated by taking the number

average number

of outstanding shares and multiplying the portion of the reporting period

of shares

those shares covered, doing this for each portion and, finally, summing the

total.

Abbreviations

2G

Second-generation technology

3G

Third-generation technology

4G

Fourth-generation technology

ARPU

Average revenue per user

bps

Basis points

EBITDA

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

EPS

Earnings per share

IFRS

International Financial Reporting Standards

IPO

Initial Public Offering

KPIs

Key performance indicators

  1. Million

MB

Megabyte

UoM

Unit of measure

Disclaimer

Airtel Malawi PLC published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 07:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AIRTEL MALAWI PLC
03:02aAirtel Malawi : Fy2022 financials
PU
03/30Airtel Malawi Revamps Chezani With 3 New Bundles
AQ
2022Airtel Malawi Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022AIRTEL MALAWI PLC : Integrated report
CO
2022AIRTEL MALAWI PLC : 1st-half-year results
CO
2022Airtel Malawi Fetes With the Flames - Gifts Smartphones to the Team
AQ
2021Airtel Malawi Accused of "Theft" for Keeping Fees of Failed Money Transfers
AQ
2021Airtel Malawi Unveils 'Zamadolo' As 2021 Airtel Top 8 Slogan - Donates Jerseys
AQ
2021Airtel Malawi plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021AIRTEL MALAWI PLC : Annual Report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 132 B 129 M 129 M
Net income 2021 32 335 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net Debt 2021 25 393 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 7,38%
Capitalization 1 101 B 1 075 M 1 075 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,16x
EV / Sales 2021 3,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AIRTEL MALAWI PLC
Duration : Period :
Airtel Malawi Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles Mustafa Kamoto Managing Director & Director
Indradip Mazumdar Finance Director
Plastone Alex Chitsime Chairman
Allan Banda Director-Information Technology
Kayisi Mbwana Sadala Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRTEL MALAWI PLC76.64%1 075
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED3.59%59 083
SOFTBANK CORP.1.08%50 891
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.22.06%28 687
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.66%22 246
MTN GROUP LIMITED5.63%12 421
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer