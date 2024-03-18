Evan Boulukos to Lead Secondary Markets Desk Paige Litten to Join Public Finance Team as Director

Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM)* and Assured Guaranty Corp. (AGC)* announced today that Marc Livolsi, Managing Director, will assume leadership of Assured Guaranty’s U.S. Public Finance New Issue Marketing and Business Development, and Evan Boulukos, Managing Director, will lead Assured Guaranty’s Secondary Markets desk. Additionally, Paige Litten has joined Assured Guaranty as a Director, reporting to Mr. Livolsi.

Both Mr. Livolsi and Mr. Boulukos will report to Chris Chafizadeh, Senior Managing Director, Co-Head of Public Finance, who stated, “We are excited to have Marc and Evan take on their new roles. In the relatively short time they have worked at Assured Guaranty, they have already contributed to our growth. Both Marc and Evan have long, successful track records, and their many years of experience in the municipal bond market includes 13 years working together in the municipal department at Citibank, N.A.

“We believe our entire public finance business will benefit from their long and deep involvement in the municipal bond market as we further build our market leadership position. With these experienced individuals on our public finance team, we continue to focus on providing reliable and responsive service to municipal market participants,” added Mr. Chafizadeh.

In his new role, Mr. Livolsi will focus primarily on maintaining and expanding relationships with public finance professionals on sales and trading desks and executing new business originations across all public finance sectors, in addition to supporting Assured Guaranty’s investor outreach. Mr. Livolsi joined Assured Guaranty in July of 2023 after spending twenty-five years with Citibank, N.A., most recently as Managing Director, Municipal Markets Underwriting.

“Assured Guaranty is the premier municipal bond insurance company, and it has been the leading force in bringing bond insurance to its highest penetration rate since 2008. It’s a privilege to work with such a dynamic group of underwriters and to bring our story of financial strength, resilience and benefits for issuers and investors to decisionmakers in the municipal market,” said Mr. Livolsi.

Mr. Boulukos will manage Assured Guaranty’s Secondary Markets desk, where he will be overseeing operations and building strategies to help drive increased secondary market penetration across all client segments. With over 23 years of experience in the municipal industry as a trader and portfolio manager, he joined the U.S. Public Finance team last year from Assured Guaranty’s asset management business, adding his capital markets acumen to our team of industry-leading public finance professionals.

“The vast municipal secondary market offers a wealth of opportunities to add value and facilitate trading through bond insurance,” said Mr. Boulukos. “I’m looking forward to building on Assured Guaranty’s long-established presence in this market to expand our reach and continue to provide the responsive, first-class service we are known for.”

Ms. Litten will be responsible for originating new business along with deal execution and demonstrating Assured Guaranty’s trading value across all public finance sectors, with a related focus on client and investor outreach. She joins Assured Guaranty from Citibank, N.A., where she worked since 2015, with the last eight years as Director, Municipal Underwriting.

About Ms. Litten, Mr. Livolsi said, “We are delighted to have Paige join our Public Finance team. With her knowledge and experience, she can play an important role in originating and optimizing deal execution across all sectors and states.”

