AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
February 05, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
Share
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05.02.2024 / 16:56 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
London, 5.2.2024
Overview
☐Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City: Wilmington Country: United States of America (USA)
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 1.2.2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
0.20 %
3.96 %
4.16 %
38 850 000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.01 %
4.03 %
4.04 %
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000969985
78 544
0.20 %
SUBTOTAL A
78 544
0.20 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Securities Lending
Open
N/A
888 261
2.29 %
SUBTOTAL B.1
888 261
2.29 %
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Physical /
Cash Settlement
Number of
voting rights
% of voting rights
Swap
14/11/2033
n/a
Cash
649 896
1.67 %
SUBTOTAL B.2
649 896
1.67 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly controlled by No.
Shares held directly (%)
Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
Total of both (%)
1
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
2
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
1
3
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
2
4
Goldman Sachs International
3
0.01 %
2.26 %
2.27 %
5
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
1
0.19 %
1.70 %
1.89 %
6
GSAM Holdings LLC
1
7
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
6
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.01 %
8
Goldman Sachs Bank USA
1
9
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
8
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
AT&S - Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is the leading manufacturer and marketer of printed circuit boards. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- mobile devices and media (79.9%);
- industrial, medical and automotive equipment (25.1%).
At the end of March 2022, the group operated 6 production sites in Austria (2), China (2), Korea and India.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Austria (1.3%), Germany (10.1 %), Europe (6.1%), Americas (76.4%), China (0.6%) and Asia (5.5%).