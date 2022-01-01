Log in
    BANPU   TH0148A10Z06

BANPU PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BANPU)
Banpu Public : Receives the Honorable Certificate as the Social Support Organization

01/01/2022 | 04:37am EST
Banpu Receives the Honorable Certificate as the Social Support Organization
01 January 2022
Banpu Public Company Limited, represented by Mr. Rattapon Sukhunthee - Head of Corporate Communications (Left), received an honorable certificate and badge of honor in recognition for social contribution to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), regarding the donation of THB 400,000 to supply the high-flow oxygen therapy device for Venerable Thawisak Jutindharo Hospital for care taking the COVID-19 patients. The awarding ceremony was held on an occasion of the anniversary of the founding of BMA (on 14 December) at Bangkok City Hall, chaired by Mr. Sakchai Boonma, Deputy Governor of Bangkok.

This recognition was one of the missions under the "Mitr Phol - Banpu Solidarity to Aid Thailand on COVID-19 Confrontation Endowment" worth THB 1,000 million, which aims to support public health agencies' work and relieve the economic impacts on the underprivileged and vulnerable people nationwide.

###

About Banpu

Banpu Public Company Limited is a leading international versatile energy provider with 3 core groups of businesses: energy resources, energy generation and energy technology in 10 countries, namely, Thailand, Indonesia, China, Australia, Lao PDR, Mongolia, Singapore, Japan, the United States of America and Vietnam.

About 'Mitr Phol - Banpu Solidarity to Aid Thailand on COVID-19 Confrontation Endowment'

Mitr Phol Group and Banpu Public Company Limited have jointly established the Mitr Phol - Banpu Solidarity to Aid Thailand on COVID-19 Confrontation Endowment since March 2020. With a total budget of 500 million baht raised from the two companies for 250 million baht each, the endowment aims to provide support medical and public health equipment needed to prevent and control the spread of the COVID-19 for hospitals and public health agencies across the country and also provided aid to general public whose lives have been affected by the economic situation. In October 2021, the two companies added another THB 500 million budget to the endowment, totaling THB 1 billion, to continue helping Thai society.

Tags:

CSR
Disclaimer

Banpu pcl published this content on 01 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2022 09:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
