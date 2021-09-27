Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Beach Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPT   AU000000BPT9

BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

(BPT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia's Beach to supply LNG to BP Singapore from Waitsia project

09/27/2021 | 02:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Australia's Beach Energy said on Monday it has signed a deal to supply liquefied natural gas to BP Plc's Singapore unit from its Waitsia Gas Project Stage 2.

The oil and gas producer would sell all 3.75 million tonnes of its expected LNG volumes from the Waitsia field, which would be processed through the North West Shelf LNG facilities in Western Australia, in which BP is a stakeholder.

The North West Shelf is Australia's biggest and oldest LNG project and has been shifting its focus to become a facility that processes gas into LNG for third parties as it runs out of gas.

Beach expects to start supplying in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
09/26Australian shares hit over 1-week high as energy, bank stocks shine
RE
09/22Australia shares rise for third session on tech, energy boost
RE
09/22Australia shares end higher as China Evergrande dodges default
RE
09/21BEACH ENERGY : Prion Seismic Survey
PU
09/20BEACH ENERGY LIMITED(ASX : BPT) added to S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Index
CI
09/20BEACH ENERGY LIMITED(ASX : BPT) dropped from S&P/ASX 100 Index
CI
09/17Australia shares post second weekly drop as iron ore miners hit multi-month lows
RE
09/15Australian shares end lower as energy, miners weigh
RE
09/15BEACH ENERGY : Dombey 3D Seismic Survey
PU
09/14Miners drag Australia shares lower as iron ore prices lag
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 478 M 1 075 M 1 075 M
Net income 2022 373 M 271 M 271 M
Net Debt 2022 298 M 217 M 217 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,27x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 2 700 M 1 957 M 1 964 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 483
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beach Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1,19 AUD
Average target price 1,51 AUD
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Vincent Kay Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Morné Engelbrecht Chief Financial Officer
Glenn Stuart Davis Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Grant Chief Operating Officer
Colin David Beckett Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEACH ENERGY LIMITED-34.35%1 957
CONOCOPHILLIPS62.59%87 067
CNOOC LIMITED12.40%46 282
EOG RESOURCES, INC.56.61%45 599
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED45.83%41 687
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY42.27%39 529