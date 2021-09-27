Australia's Beach to supply LNG to BP Singapore from Waitsia project

The oil and gas producer would sell all 3.75 million tonnes of its expected LNG volumes from the Waitsia field, which would be processed through the North West Shelf LNG facilities in Western Australia, in which BP is a stakeholder.

The North West Shelf is Australia's biggest and oldest LNG project and has been shifting its focus to become a facility that processes gas into LNG for third parties as it runs out of gas.

Beach expects to start supplying in the second half of 2023.

