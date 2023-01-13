BSE : Listing of Equity Shares of Eastern Logica Infoway Limited

Notice No. 20230113-30 Notice Date 13 Jan 2023 Category Company related Segment SME Subject Listing of Equity Shares of Eastern Logica Infoway Limited Content

NOTICES

Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Eastern Logica Infoway Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.

Name of the company<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> Symbol<_o3a_p> ISIN No.<_o3a_p> Eastern Logica Infoway Limited<_o3a_p> 543746<_o3a_p> ELIL<_o3a_p> INE0BSU01018<_o3a_p>

The date of listing and the details of the securities shall be informed through a separate notice.<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited<_o3a_p>

Bhushan Mokashi

General Manager<_o3a_p>

Date: Friday, January 13, 2023