GDANSK, March 28 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest games developer CD Projekt posted on Thursday a 39% rise in full-year net profit, driven by strong sales of its flagship game Cyberpunk 2077 and the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Net profit reached 481.1 million zlotys ($120.66 million) beating analysts' expectations of 428 million zlotys. Revenue for the year was up 29% to 1.23 billion zlotys.

The results for 2023 are the second best in the group's history

"Update 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 were released in September and met with enthusiastic reception on the part of gamers and gaming media alike. This resulted in strong sales of both titles," Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz said in a statement.

"In just over three years our cumulative revenues from sales of games which comprise the Cyberpunk franchise exceeded 3 billion zlotys, further attesting to the strength of this IP," he added.

CD Projekt's Management Board has recommended a dividend for 2023 of 1 zloty per share.

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)