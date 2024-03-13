Experience Flo Rida, LeAnn Rimes and more included with park admission

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carowinds is thrilled to announce a live music festival series this summer.

Live music will remix the park experience with the new Carowinds Summer Music Fest amplified by Coke Studio™.

Exhilarating live music will remix the entire park experience with the new Carowinds Summer Music Fest amplified by Coke Studio™. This multi-weekend music festival promises a memorable experience with headline performances at the Paladium, the iconic on-site amphitheater, and local bands and emerging artists performing throughout Carowinds.

The festival features a star-studded lineup with renowned artists including Flo Rida, two-time GRAMMY® Award winner LeAnn Rimes, two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated Skillet, and more artist announcements coming in the following weeks. In partnership with Coca-Cola®, guests will find all-new music-related activations each weekend of the summer music festival with more than 30 artists set to perform.

"As the ultimate destination for fun in the Carolinas, we're gearing up for an exhilarating summer of music and thrills with the all-new Carowinds Summer Music Fest amplified by Coke Studio™," Manny Gonzalez, Carowinds vice president and general manager, said. "Get ready for 10 days of sensational performances that will make Carowinds the place to be this summer. What's more, these incredible shows are free with your park admission, guaranteeing a summer filled with entertainment and iconic thrills."

The Carowinds Paladium, the iconic on-site amphitheater, will come alive to host the series of concerts on five select weekends. The venue will again be the heart of entertainment at the park.

Since its inception in 1975, the Paladium has welcomed cultural icons such as Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, Charlie Daniels, James Taylor, Mary J. Blige and the Temptations. Carowinds was among the first amusement parks to establish a permanent concert facility. In 1991, an expansion project transformed the amphitheater into a standalone concert venue.

The Carowinds Summer Music Fest, amplified by Coke Studio™, will be included with park admission.

Season passholders can enjoy all these performances as part of their pass benefits. The 2024 Silver Season Pass offers unlimited visits to Carowinds, including access to Carolina Harbor Waterpark and free parking through Labor Day, September 2.

"Coca-Cola is thrilled to partner with Carowinds to bring this exciting and entertaining experience to Carolina music fans," Valencia Bivens, senior vice president, strategic partnerships, Coca-Cola North America, said.

For more information about the Carowinds Summer Music Fest amplified by Coke Studio™, please visit Carowinds.com.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Carowinds

Carowinds, a 400-acre amusement park located on the North Carolina-South Carolina state line, is home to top-rated roller coasters, including Fury 325, the world's tallest and fastest giga coaster, as well as more than 58 rides, attractions, and live stage shows. Carolina Harbor, a 26-acre water park, features a variety of water slides, wave pools, large play structures and a three-acre children's play area. Carowinds Camp Wilderness and SpringHill Suites by Marriott at Carowinds are guest accommodations located on-site. For information on attractions and accommodations at Carowinds, visit www.carowinds.com or call 704.588.2600.

Carowinds is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, and is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair's parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.

Contact: Courtney C. McGarry Weber Director, Communications 704.587.9048 (o) Courtney.Weber@Carowinds.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carowinds-announces-new-summer-music-festival-amplified-by-coke-studio-302088209.html

SOURCE Carowinds