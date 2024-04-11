Additional capabilities mark a significant expansion of Schwab Trading Powered by Ameritrade™; Forex trading available to Schwab clients for first time

Charles Schwab, a leader in retail investing and trading, today announced the launch of futures and forex trading, as well as portfolio margin, on its thinkorswim platform suite, part of Schwab’s overall trading offer, Schwab Trading Powered by Ameritrade. The introduction of these sophisticated capabilities is the first time Schwab has enabled forex trading, and in addition to reinforcing Schwab’s leadership in derivatives trading, marks an important step in integrating the full range of trading capabilities previously available through thinkorswim at Ameritrade.

In October 2023, Schwab introduced Schwab Trading Powered by Ameritrade, a reimagined trading experience made possible by the combination of two of the industry’s most innovative firms, Charles Schwab and Ameritrade. Schwab Trading Powered by Ameritrade unites the award-winning thinkorswim trading platforms with Schwab’s trading capabilities on Schwab.com and Schwab Mobile, alongside extensive trading education and specialized service designed for traders of all types and levels of expertise to create an exceptional trading experience.

“The introduction of these latest capabilities reinforces our commitment to deliver a robust, innovative, and sophisticated trading experience through Schwab Trading Powered by Ameritrade,” said James Kostulias, Managing Director and Head of Trading Services at Charles Schwab. “Adding these capabilities builds upon an already strong offer for traders – and in particular, derivatives traders – which includes the thinkorswim platforms, Schwab’s trading capabilities on Schwab.com and Schwab Mobile, 24-hour five-days-a-week trading, sophisticated tools and support for options traders, extensive trading education content, and specialized service designed for traders of all types and levels of expertise.”

Around-the-Clock Opportunities with Futures

In addition to forex trading, Schwab now offers futures trading on the thinkorswim platforms. Previously only available via its StreetSmart platforms, futures enable qualified traders to buy or sell a specific commodity asset or index at a set future date for a set price.

Within the thinkorswim platforms at Schwab, futures-approved clients have access to:

Real-time futures charting

Predefined futures watchlists and technical indicators

In-depth research and commentary, all within thinkorswim

Access to dedicated futures specialists for clients seeking support

Greater Access to the Global Markets with Forex

The introduction of forex trading at Schwab delivers a new opportunity for traders to potentially hedge against the risks that come along with international currency and interest rates, possible geopolitical events, and diversify their portfolio and respond to changes even when the stock market is closed.

Today, Schwab offers more than 65 tradable currency pairs on thinkorswim. To aid in these transactions, Schwab offers support from forex specialists 24 hours a day, five days a week. Specialized forex tools and education are also built in directly to the thinkorswim trading platforms, and forex trading is offered commission-free, with trade costs reflected in the bid/ask spread.

Increased Leverage for Qualified Traders with Portfolio Margin

Also now available through Schwab’s thinkorswim platform is Portfolio Margin, an alternative calculation that bases margin requirements on the risk of an entire portfolio rather than the sum of individual positions and strategies. For qualifying clients, Portfolio Margin often results in lower margin requirements and increased leverage. Schwab's highly competitive, tiered interest rates mean the more a client borrows, the lower their margin borrowing rate may be.

“This rollout also represents our focus throughout the integration of Schwab and Ameritrade to deliver the best of what both firms provide to clients,” said Kostulias. “Schwab clients are already deeply engaged with thinkorswim since it became available to them last fall, and with futures and forex trading along with portfolio margin now available on the platforms, we are ideally positioned to welcome the final group of Ameritrade clients to Schwab in May.”

For traders new to these strategies, all are available to test on the paperMoney® simulated trading environment, which is available to all Schwab clients. Non-clients can obtain a 30-day Guest Pass to try it out at www.schwab.com/trading/thinkorswim/guestpass.

To learn more about trading at Schwab, visit www.schwab.com/trading.

Disclosures

Options carry a high level of risk and are not suitable for all investors. Certain requirements must be met to trade options through Schwab. Please read the Options Disclosure Document titled "Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options" before considering any option transaction. Call Schwab at 1-800-435-4000 for a current copy.

The Guest Pass (paperMoney(R)) software application is for educational purposes only. Successful virtual trading during one time period does not guarantee successful investing of actual funds during a later time period, as market conditions change continuously.

Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC (NFA Member) and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (Member SIPC) are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation.

Futures, and Futures options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Please read the Risk Disclosure Statement for Futures and Optionsprior to trading futures products.

Forex trading involves leverage, carries a substantial level of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Please read the NFA Booklet Trading Forex: What Investors Need to Knowprior to trading forex products.

Futures and forex accounts are not protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Forex accounts do not receive a preference in any bankruptcy proceeding pursuant to Part 190 of the CFTC’s regulations.

Read additional CFTC and NFA futures and forex public disclosures for Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC.

Futures, futures options, and forex trading services provided by Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC.

Trading privileges subject to review and approval. Not all clients will qualify. Forex accounts are not available to residents of Ohio or Arizona.

