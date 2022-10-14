Advanced search
    601668   CNE100000F46

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
5.150 CNY   -1.90%
09:13aChina State Construction Engineering : Wuliangsuhai Watershed Management Project in Inner Mongolia enters the test stage
PU
10/11China State Construction Engineering : Benin's Minister of Living Environment José Tonato visits CSCEC-built new parliament building in...
PU
09/30China State Construction Engineering : "Ambassadors Face to Face with CSCEC" event held
PU
China State Construction Engineering : Wuliangsuhai Watershed Management Project in Inner Mongolia enters the test stage

10/14/2022 | 09:13am EDT
Recently, the Wuliangsuhai (Ulansu Lake) Watershed Management Project in Inner Mongolia, which is the largest ecological restoration project providing comprehensive restoration and management for farmlands, wetlands, grasslands and lakes in the watershed, has entered the test stage.

The project covers an area of about 14,700 square kilometers, including desert treatment, restoration and management for forests, grasslands, mines, embankments, farmlands and city pollution.

Through environmental protection measures, CSCEC can reduce 1 million cubic meters of sediment flowing into the Yellow River every year, plant 42,000 mu of pike in the Ulanbuhe Desert, and increase vegetation in the Wula mountains by 33,000 mu in total, so that the environment of the Wuliangsuhai can be improved significantly, and we can promote 37,000 poor people in the watershed to get rid of poverty, and strive to realize the harmonious coexistence between people and nature in the watershed.

Ulanbuhe Desert after protection measures

The desertification of the Ulanbuhe Desert before the project was serious. The project team restored natural vegetation by compacting sand. Thus, the sandstorm and desert migration were slowed down, effectively reducing the amount of sediment flowing into the Yellow River and protecting the water and ecological security of the middle and lower reaches of the Yellow River. As of now, the project team has laid about 31 million sand barriers in the desert, planted 15 million seedlings such as sorrel trees, and paved 160 kilometers of roads in the desert.

Mine after restoration

The project team has adopted various methods to restore the vegetation around the mining area, conserve water and soil, and prevent the occurrence of wind and sand damage. Up to now, the project team has restored a total of 70.64 square kilometers of mining area.

Wula mountains after restoration

In order to effectively carry out the restoration of forest and grass, the project team has used the planting of protective forest and economic forest to form an environmental protection network consisting of forest and grass. Up to now, the project team has planted 19,446 mu of forest, effectively reducing surface runoff, preventing soil erosion, and improving environmental protection at the northern and southern foothills of Wula mountains.

Embankment of Wuliangsuhai after restoration

The project team raised and thickened the original embankment, which ensured the safety of the embankment in Wuliangsuhai and improved the local management and operation conditions. Up to now, the project team has renovated 68.76 km of roads on the embankment and reclaimed 2.75 million cubic meters of earthwork.

Through several years of unremitting efforts, the water of Wuliangsuhai today has improved from a mild eutrophic state to a moderate eutrophic state, and biodiversity recover in the lake is ongoing.

Disclaimer

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 13:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
