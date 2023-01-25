Advanced search
    CHP.UN   CA17039A1066

CHOICE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(CHP.UN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:24:35 2023-01-25 am EST
15.58 CAD   +0.26%
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to Host Investor Day on February 23, 2023
BU
01/17Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Cash Distribution for the Month of January, 2023, Payable on February 15, 2023
CI
01/04Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Release
AQ
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to Host Investor Day on February 23, 2023

01/25/2023 | 10:24am EST
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Choice Properties" or the "Trust") (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, February 23, 2023 in Toronto. At the event, members of Choice Properties’ senior leadership team will discuss the Trust’s strategic direction and current operations. Leaders from the Trust’s affiliates, Loblaw Companies Limited and George Weston Limited, will also be in attendance to provide insight into their collaborative, working relationships with the Trust.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. A live video webcast of the event will be available on Choice Properties’ website at www.choicereit.ca/events-webcasts starting at 1:30 PM ET and lasting for approximately three hours. A replay of the webcast and the related presentation materials will be available on the Trust’s website following the event.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties.

We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.

For more information, visit Choice Properties’ website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties’ issuer profile at www.sedar.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 335 M 999 M 999 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 6 978 M 5 224 M 5 224 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,76%
Capitalization 5 094 M 3 813 M 3 813 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,04x
EV / Sales 2023 8,92x
Nbr of Employees 298
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart CHOICE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHOICE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 15,54 CAD
Average target price 15,47 CAD
Spread / Average Target -0,46%
Managers and Directors
Rael L. Diamond President & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Barrafato Chief Financial Officer
Gordon A. M. Currie Chairman-Trustees Board
Marcus Bertagnolli Vice President-Information Technology Solutions
Ana Radic Senior VP-Office & Industrial Properties
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHOICE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST5.28%3 813
EQUINIX, INC.9.86%66 592
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION5.79%42 082
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.6.71%30 765
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.9.18%26 028
W. P. CAREY INC.8.46%17 633