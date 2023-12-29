The Company's calendar of events for 2024:

Date

February 29, 2024

March 19, 2024

March 28, 2024

April 18, 2024

May 30, 2024

August 29, 2024

November 29, 2024

Event

Annual report of CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. quarterly results, Q1-Q42023

Publication of the announcement of the General Meeting (Invitation)

Proposals related to the agenda items of the Annual General Meetingof CIG Pannónia Life Insurance Plc. to be held on 18 April 2024

Hold an Annual General Meeting, publish full documentation

Publication of the CIG Pannónia Plc Group Sustainability Report

Quarterly report, Q1 2024

Quarterly report, Q1-Q2 2024

Quarterly report, Q1-Q3 2024

The dates indicated in the table are subject to change.

The Company does not plan to hold a press conference to present the Annual Report published at the end of the 2023 financial year.

