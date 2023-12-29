The Company's calendar of events for 2024:
Date
February 29, 2024
March 19, 2024
March 28, 2024
April 18, 2024
May 30, 2024
August 29, 2024
November 29, 2024
Event
Annual report of CIG Pannonia Life Insurance Plc. quarterly results, Q1-Q42023
Publication of the announcement of the General Meeting (Invitation)
Proposals related to the agenda items of the Annual General Meetingof CIG Pannónia Life Insurance Plc. to be held on 18 April 2024
Hold an Annual General Meeting, publish full documentation
Publication of the CIG Pannónia Plc Group Sustainability Report
Quarterly report, Q1 2024
Quarterly report, Q1-Q2 2024
Quarterly report, Q1-Q3 2024
The dates indicated in the table are subject to change.
The Company does not plan to hold a press conference to present the Annual Report published at the end of the 2023 financial year.
CIG Pannónia Life Insurance Plc
Managing Board
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CIG Pannonia Life Insurance plc published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 12:22:31 UTC.