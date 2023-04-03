Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CITIC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    267   HK0267001375

CITIC LIMITED

(267)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:00:00 2023-04-03 am EDT
9.120 HKD   -0.65%
12:53aChina's CITIC buys controlling stake in Nanjing Iron & Steel
RE
04/02Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed; Oil Soars on Surprise OPEC+ Output Cut
DJ
03/31CITIC's 2022 Profit Rises to HK$75.48 Billion
MT
China's CITIC buys controlling stake in Nanjing Iron & Steel

04/03/2023 | 12:53am EDT
A logo on the CITIC Building is pictured next to a construction site in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - State-owned Chinese conglomerate CITIC Limited said on Sunday it will buy a 55% stake in Nanjing Iron & Steel Group, one of the country's top specialty steel producers, beating out top private steelmaker Jiangsu Shagang Group.

Specialty steel is metal produced using additional elements that give special properties to the steel such as heat resistance, hardness or corrosion resistance.

The acquisition represents the further consolidation of China's domestic steel mills.

CITIC's subsidiary Xinye Steel will essentially purchase the share of a Nanjing Iron & Steel subsidiary that was previously held by Fosun International Ltd and that Fosun planned to sell to Jiangsu Shagang.

Under the deal, Nanjing Iron & Steel issued new capital that Xinye will purchase for 13.58 billion yuan ($1.97 billion), giving Xinye a 55.25% stake in Nanjing Iron & Steel Group, CITIC said in a to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

At the same time, Nanjing Iron & Steel exercised its right of first refusal to prevent Fosun from selling its 60% holding in Nanjing subsidiary Nanjing Iron & Steel United to Jiangsu Shangang, paying Fosun 13.58 billion yuan.

Xinye's acquisition will increase CITIC's specialty steel production capacity to over 30 million tonnes per year and enhance its competitive advantages in bar steel, wire steel and plate steel products, CITIC said in the statement.

Share prices of Nanjing Steel rose 0.26% to 3.90 yuan as of 0242 GMT on Monday, while that for CITIC slid 0.2% to 9.16 yuan.

($1 = 6.8915 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Amy Lv, Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIC LIMITED -0.65% 9.12 Delayed Quote.11.41%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 20.48 End-of-day quote.2.86%
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -1.04% 5.7 Delayed Quote.-9.43%
JIANGSU SHAGANG CO., LTD. 0.73% 4.15 End-of-day quote.5.60%
NANJING IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. 1.04% 3.89 End-of-day quote.23.49%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.24% 6.8952 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
Financials
Sales 2022 730 B 92 958 M 92 958 M
Net income 2022 75 042 M 9 560 M 9 560 M
Net Debt 2022 916 B 117 B 117 B
P/E ratio 2022 3,45x
Yield 2022 6,94%
Capitalization 267 B 34 019 M 34 019 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 161 408
Free-Float 21,9%
