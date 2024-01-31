During its Capital Markets Update for analysts and investors in Amsterdam today, Corbion management will present a review of the ‘Advance 2025’ strategy development and introduce updated targets for the 2024-2025 period.

Key highlights

Key financial metrics for 2023 in line with guidance 1

Emulsifier business divested (closing anticipated in Q2)

EBITDA growth rate outlook for ‘24/’25 reconfirmed

Restructuring program in place to deliver significant Free Cash Flow in ‘24/’25 (> € 125 million cum)

Simplified business structure (two Business Units)

Algae roadmap: Increased value creation potential at existing production facility (€ 200 million sales by 2028)

Committed to PLA journey with focus on a differentiated strategy

Biomedical polymers: Goal to double sales (> €100 million) in 5 years with limited investment



Olivier Rigaud, CEO of Corbion, comments:

“I am pleased to report a 2023 full year outcome in line with what we indicated in October of last year. This performance was realized in a challenging geopolitical and macro-economic environment. Although we see a sequential improvement in some of our key markets, we have embarked on a restructuring program, designed to achieve significant free cash flow delivery, and enabling leverage reduction. We have developed a simpler, more efficient and focused organization consisting of two business units and will implement appropriate measures to deliver annualized cost savings of around €55 million. The recent announcement of the disposal of our Emulsifier business not only completes a strategic realignment of our portfolio but also contributes to bolstering the balance sheet.”





Attachment