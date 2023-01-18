EQS-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Report

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Appointment of auditor for the financial year 2022 delayed – audited financial statements unlikely to be available by 30 April 2023 Luxembourg, 18. January 2023 - In view of the complex bond restructuring procedures, the process to appoint an auditor for the consolidated and separate financial statements of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("Corestate") for the past financial year 2022 has been delayed. As a result, the audited financial statements will not be available by 30 April 2023. This will also have an impact on the timely fulfilment of the Company's disclosure obligations during the year 2023. In addition, there may subsequently be delays in the implementation of the resolutions from the creditors' meetings. The company is currently in constructive discussions with auditing firms regarding an appointment. As soon as a suitable auditor can be mandated and proposed for election at the Annual General Meeting, the company will publish a complete financial calendar for 2023. Notifying Person:

