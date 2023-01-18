Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCAP   LU1296758029

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.

(CCAP)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:31 2023-01-18 am EST
0.5500 EUR   -2.14%
01:39pCorestate Capital Holding S.a. : Appointment of auditor for the financial year 2022 delayed – audited financial statements unlikely to be available by 30 April 2023
EQ
01/10Construction prices continue to rise
DP
01/04Conditions precedent from the resolutions of the creditors' meetings on the restructuring of the Corestate bonds have occurred
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Appointment of auditor for the financial year 2022 delayed – audited financial statements unlikely to be available by 30 April 2023

01/18/2023 | 01:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Report
Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Appointment of auditor for the financial year 2022 delayed – audited financial statements unlikely to be available by 30 April 2023

18-Jan-2023 / 19:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Appointment of auditor for the financial year 2022 delayed – audited financial statements unlikely to be available by 30 April 2023

Luxembourg, 18. January 2023 - In view of the complex bond restructuring procedures, the process to appoint an auditor for the consolidated and separate financial statements of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. ("Corestate") for the past financial year 2022 has been delayed. As a result, the audited financial statements will not be available by 30 April 2023. This will also have an impact on the timely fulfilment of the Company's disclosure obligations during the year 2023. In addition, there may subsequently be delays in the implementation of the resolutions from the creditors' meetings. The company is currently in constructive discussions with auditing firms regarding an appointment. As soon as a suitable auditor can be mandated and proposed for election at the Annual General Meeting, the company will publish a complete financial calendar for 2023.

 

Notifying Person:
Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
Chief Markets Officer
T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com

18-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4 Rue Jean Monnet
2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-299
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1538399

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1538399  18-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1538399&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
01:39pCorestate Capital Holding S.a. : Appointment of auditor for the financial year 2022 delaye..
EQ
01/10Construction prices continue to rise
DP
01/04Conditions precedent from the resolutions of the creditors' meetings on the restructuri..
EQ
2022Corestate General Meeting resolves to create the authorized capital required for the re..
EQ
2022Investment Manager Corestate Capital Names Chief Restructuring Officer
MT
2022Corestate appoints Stephan Goetschel as CRO to the Group Management Board
EQ
2022CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. Appoints Stephan Goetschel as Chief Restructuring Office..
CI
2022Corestate implements important conditions from the approved restructuring concept
EQ
2022Corestate – Changes in Supervisory Board and Management Board
EQ
2022Corestate Capital's Creditors Green-Light Bond Restructuring Plan, Shares Drop 7%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 70,0 M 75,6 M 75,6 M
Net income 2022 -529 M -571 M -571 M
Net Debt 2022 515 M 556 M 556 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19,2 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,63x
EV / Sales 2023 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 446
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,56 €
Average target price 5,25 €
Spread / Average Target 834%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Udo Giegerich Chief Financial Officer
Nedim Cen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Izabela Danner Chief Operating Officer
Ralf Struckmeyer Chief Investment Officer
Bertrand Malmendier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.11.95%21
CBRE GROUP, INC.11.89%26 181
KE HOLDINGS INC.40.83%24 192
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED4.05%14 912
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.35.31%10 107
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED10.68%8 372