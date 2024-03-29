MKB paid coupon on the USD Eurobonds CBOM-26 to noteholders in Russian depositories

28.03.2024

Please be informed about the status of the 3.875% senior 5-year USD Notes (ISIN - XS2384475930 / US12504PAJ93) (CBOM-26) coupon payments.

On March 28, 2024 MKB («the Bank») paid out coupons on senior 5-year Eurobonds CBOM-26 to those holders who did not participate in the replacement with MKB bonds of series ЗО-2026-02 with identical parameters. The payment was made to the National Settlement Depository in Russian rubles at the CBR exchange rate as of the date of payment in favour of the all noteholders in Russian depositaries (the central depository / other depositories of the Russian Federation) as at 20 March 2024, in accordance with the Executive Order dated March 5, 2022 No. 95 «On Temporary Procedures for Meeting Loan Obligations to Certain Foreign Creditors» and the Executive Order dated July 5, 2022 No. 430 «On the Repatriation by Residents Participating in Foreign Economic Activity of Foreign Currency and the Currency of the Russian Federation» and the regulatory documentation.

Fulfillment of payment obligations under Eurobonds remains a priority for MKB. For any additional information, please contact us via e-mail: capital_markets@mkb.ru.