Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Daido Steel Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5471   JP3491000000

DAIDO STEEL CO., LTD.

(5471)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daido Steel : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

07/28/2021 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

July 28, 2021

Company name: Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Nagoya Stock Exchange

Code number: 5471

URL: https://www.daido.co.jp/

Representative: Takeshi Ishiguro, President and Representative Executive Director

Contact: Hideo Suzuki, General Manager, General Affairs Department

Phone: +81-52-963-7501

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 13, 2021

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for securities analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2021

131,239

47.8

10,505

11,824

7,628

June 30, 2020

88,789

(30.5)

(2,431)

(1,667)

(1,553)

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥10,641 million [334.8%]

Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥2,447 million [(65.5%)]

Profit attributable to

Diluted profit

attributable to owners

owners of parent

of parent

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2021

178.95

June 30, 2020

(36.45)

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of June 30, 2021

670,932

348,191

46.4

As of March 31, 2021

665,506

339,353

45.6

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2021

: ¥311,163 million

As of March 31, 2021

: ¥303,143 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

10.00

25.00

35.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

75.00

75.00

150.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half

255,000

42.1

18,000

18,500

11,500

269.78

Full year

500,000

21.1

35,000

247.6

36,000

184.8

23,500

420.3

551.29

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No

(Note) The company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. effective from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  1. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2021

43,448,769 shares

March 31, 2021

43,448,769 shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

June 30, 2021

821,586 shares

March 31, 2021

821,449 shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2021

42,627,247 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2020

42,628,254 shares

  • These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an audit firm
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the date of publication of this document. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.

Supplementary briefing material

July 28, 2021 Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(1) Net sales and operating income by reportable segment

(2) Condensed statement of profit and loss (cumulative)

(Millions of yen, %)

(Millions of yen, %)

Net sales

Operating income

1Q

YoY

Change

June

[% of

YoY

1Q

1Q

2021

Change

YoY

Change]

June

June

[% of

Change

42,449

2021

2021

Net sales

131,239

Change]

[47.8%]

17,751

Specialty Steel

46,558

1,013

2,889

Operating income

10,505

12,937

[61.6%]

[－% ]

High Performance

15,012

47,872

7,141

5,913

Non-operating income

1,319

554

Materials and

[45.7%]

and expenses

Magnetic Materials

13,492

Ordinary income

11,824

Parts for

7,375

[－% ]

Automobile and

24,900

1,953

4,384

[42.1%]

Extraordinary income

Industrial Equipment

(9)

and losses

(303)

Engineering

3,724

(386)

(542)

Income before income

11,824

13,482

[(7.5%)]

taxes

2,613

Trading and

8,182

778

296

Income taxes

3,218

3,331

Profit attributable to

Service

[46.9%]

977

969

non-controlling interests

9,182

Adjustment

5

(3)

Profit attributable to

7,628

owners of parent

[－% ]

Total

131,239

42,449

10,505

12,937

[47.8%]

(Sales volume of Specialty Steel 322 thou. tons, increasing 148 thou. tons vs FY2020-1Q)

(3) Reasons for change in the amount of ordinary income (YoY comparison)

(100 millions of yen)

(Reference: Market condition)

Reasons for

Amount

Reasons for

Amount

1Q

1Q

increase

decrease

June

June

2020

2021

1. Sales volume

139

1. Raw material

74

and fuel cost

H2

16.1

43.1

2. Sales mix change

29

2. Fixed cost

17

(Thousands of yen/t)

3. Sales price

23

Nickel (LME)

5.5

7.9

4. Variable cost

20

(One dollar/lb)

5. Change of financial

9

Exchange rate (TTM)

periods

108.6

110.5

6. Non-operating

6

(yen/dollar)

income or loss

Total (a)

226

Total (b)

91

Change (a) - (b)

135

(4) Condensed balance sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

As of

As of

Item

March 31,

June 30,

Change

Item

March 31,

June 30,

Change

2021

2021

2021

2021

Current assets

319,364

326,501

7,136

Liabilities

326,152

322,741

(3,411)

Cash and deposits

67,314

60,770

(6,544)

Trade payables

65,589

64,397

(1,191)

Trade receivables

125,918

126,987

1,069

Interest-bearing debt

198,812

194,558

(4,254)

Inventories

118,532

132,458

13,925

Other

61,750

63,785

2,034

Other

7,599

6,284

(1,314)

Non-current assets

346,142

344,431

(1,710)

Net assets

339,353

348,191

8,837

Property, plant and

231,846

229,717

(2,129)

Shareholders' equity

280,297

286,524

6,227

equipment

Accumulated other

Intangible assets

2,721

2,827

106

comprehensive

22,846

24,638

1,792

income

Investments and

111,574

111,886

311

Non-controlling

36,210

37,028

817

other assets

interests

Total assets

665,506

670,932

5,425

Total liabilities

665,506

670,932

5,425

and net assets

Disclaimer

Daido Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 04:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DAIDO STEEL CO., LTD.
12:03aDAIDO STEEL : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,..
PU
06/24Daido Steel Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings and Sales Targets for the Final Year ..
CI
05/10Japanese shares end higher as focus shifts to corporate earnings
RE
05/09Japanese shares gain after strong finish on Wall Street last week, earnings a..
RE
04/30Daido Steel Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated and Non-Consolidated Earnings Resu..
CI
04/30Daido Steel Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half of Fiscal..
CI
04/30Daido Steel Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter of Fi..
CI
04/30Daido Steel Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021..
CI
04/30DAIDO STEEL : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,..
PU
04/26TIMKENSTEEL : Timken Steel to Sell China-Based Subsidiary to Daido Steel, Shares..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 514 B 4 680 M 4 680 M
Net income 2022 22 460 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2022 139 B 1 268 M 1 268 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 238 B 2 173 M 2 170 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 13 109
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart DAIDO STEEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Daido Steel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIDO STEEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5 590,00 JPY
Average target price 5 816,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takeshi Ishiguro President & Representative Director
Tadashi Shimao Chairman
Tatsuya Ishihama Executive Officer & Head-Production Technology
Ikuo Sugie Executive Officer & Manager-Technology Planning
Takaaki Taketsuru Head-Technology Development Institute
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIDO STEEL CO., LTD.29.85%2 091
ARCELORMITTAL50.19%33 889
NUCOR CORPORATION77.35%28 712
POSCO34.01%23 211
TATA STEEL LIMITED106.74%20 998
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION38.97%15 126