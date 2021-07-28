Daido Steel : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Representative: Takeshi Ishiguro, President and Representative Executive Director
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2021
131,239
47.8
10,505
－
11,824
－
7,628
－
June 30, 2020
88,789
(30.5)
(2,431)
－
(1,667)
－
(1,553)
－
(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥10,641 million [334.8%]
Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥2,447 million [(65.5%)]
Profit attributable to
Diluted profit
attributable to owners
owners of parent
of parent
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2021
178.95
－
June 30, 2020
(36.45)
－
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of June 30, 2021
670,932
348,191
46.4
As of March 31, 2021
665,506
339,353
45.6
(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2021
: ¥311,163 million
As of March 31, 2021
: ¥303,143 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
－
10.00
－
25.00
35.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
－
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
75.00
－
75.00
150.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
First half
255,000
42.1
18,000
－
18,500
－
11,500
－
269.78
Full year
500,000
21.1
35,000
247.6
36,000
184.8
23,500
420.3
551.29
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
(Note) The company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. effective from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2021
43,448,769 shares
March 31, 2021
43,448,769 shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
June 30, 2021
821,586 shares
March 31, 2021
821,449 shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2021
42,627,247 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2020
42,628,254 shares
These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an audit firm
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the date of publication of this document. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.
Supplementary briefing material
July 28, 2021 Daido Steel Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
(1) Net sales and operating income by reportable segment
(2) Condensed statement of profit and loss (cumulative)
(Millions of yen, %)
(Millions of yen, %)
Net sales
Operating income
1Q
YoY
Change
June
[% of
YoY
1Q
1Q
2021
Change
YoY
Change]
June
June
[% of
Change
42,449
2021
2021
Net sales
131,239
Change]
[47.8%]
17,751
Specialty Steel
46,558
1,013
2,889
Operating income
10,505
12,937
[61.6%]
[－% ]
High Performance
15,012
47,872
7,141
5,913
Non-operating income
1,319
554
Materials and
[45.7%]
and expenses
Magnetic Materials
13,492
Ordinary income
11,824
Parts for
7,375
[－% ]
Automobile and
24,900
1,953
4,384
[42.1%]
Extraordinary income
Industrial Equipment
－
(9)
and losses
(303)
Engineering
3,724
(386)
(542)
Income before income
11,824
13,482
[(7.5%)]
taxes
2,613
Trading and
8,182
778
296
Income taxes
3,218
3,331
Profit attributable to
Service
[46.9%]
977
969
non-controlling interests
9,182
Adjustment
－
－
5
(3)
Profit attributable to
7,628
owners of parent
[－% ]
Total
131,239
42,449
10,505
12,937
[47.8%]
(Sales volume of Specialty Steel 322 thou. tons, increasing 148 thou. tons vs FY2020-1Q)
(3) Reasons for change in the amount of ordinary income (YoY comparison)
Daido Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 04:02:06 UTC.