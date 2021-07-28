Daido Steel : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 [Japanese GAAP] July 28, 2021 Company name: Daido Steel Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Nagoya Stock Exchange Code number: 5471 URL: https://www.daido.co.jp/ Representative: Takeshi Ishiguro, President and Representative Executive Director Contact: Hideo Suzuki, General Manager, General Affairs Department Phone: +81-52-963-7501 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 13, 2021 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ― Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for securities analysts and institutional investors) (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 30, 2021 131,239 47.8 10,505 － 11,824 － 7,628 － June 30, 2020 88,789 (30.5) (2,431) － (1,667) － (1,553) － (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥10,641 million [334.8%] Three months ended June 30, 2020: ¥2,447 million [(65.5%)] Profit attributable to Diluted profit attributable to owners owners of parent of parent per share per share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2021 178.95 － June 30, 2020 (36.45) － (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of June 30, 2021 670,932 348,191 46.4 As of March 31, 2021 665,506 339,353 45.6 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2021 : ¥311,163 million As of March 31, 2021 : ¥303,143 million 2. Dividends Annual dividends 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 － 10.00 － 25.00 35.00 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 － Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 75.00 － 75.00 150.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Profit attributable to owners of parent owners of parent per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen First half 255,000 42.1 18,000 － 18,500 － 11,500 － 269.78 Full year 500,000 21.1 35,000 247.6 36,000 184.8 23,500 420.3 551.29 (Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No * Notes: Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatement: No (Note) The company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. effective from the beginning of the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. Total number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): June 30, 2021 43,448,769 shares March 31, 2021 43,448,769 shares 2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2021 821,586 shares March 31, 2021 821,449 shares 3) Average number of shares during the period: Three months ended June 30, 2021 42,627,247 shares Three months ended June 30, 2020 42,628,254 shares These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an audit firm

Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the date of publication of this document. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.

Supplementary briefing material July 28, 2021 Daido Steel Co., Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (1) Net sales and operating income by reportable segment (2) Condensed statement of profit and loss (cumulative) (Millions of yen, %) (Millions of yen, %) Net sales Operating income 1Q YoY Change June [% of YoY 1Q 1Q 2021 Change YoY Change] June June [% of Change 42,449 2021 2021 Net sales 131,239 Change] [47.8%] 17,751 Specialty Steel 46,558 1,013 2,889 Operating income 10,505 12,937 [61.6%] [－% ] High Performance 15,012 47,872 7,141 5,913 Non-operating income 1,319 554 Materials and [45.7%] and expenses Magnetic Materials 13,492 Ordinary income 11,824 Parts for 7,375 [－% ] Automobile and 24,900 1,953 4,384 [42.1%] Extraordinary income Industrial Equipment － (9) and losses (303) Engineering 3,724 (386) (542) Income before income 11,824 13,482 [(7.5%)] taxes 2,613 Trading and 8,182 778 296 Income taxes 3,218 3,331 Profit attributable to Service [46.9%] 977 969 non-controlling interests 9,182 Adjustment － － 5 (3) Profit attributable to 7,628 owners of parent [－% ] Total 131,239 42,449 10,505 12,937 [47.8%] (Sales volume of Specialty Steel 322 thou. tons, increasing 148 thou. tons vs FY2020-1Q) (3) Reasons for change in the amount of ordinary income (YoY comparison) (100 millions of yen) (Reference: Market condition) Reasons for Amount Reasons for Amount 1Q 1Q increase decrease June June 2020 2021 1. Sales volume 139 1. Raw material 74 and fuel cost H2 16.1 43.1 2. Sales mix change 29 2. Fixed cost 17 (Thousands of yen/t) 3. Sales price 23 Nickel (LME) 5.5 7.9 4. Variable cost 20 (One dollar/lb) 5. Change of financial 9 Exchange rate (TTM) periods 108.6 110.5 6. Non-operating 6 (yen/dollar) income or loss Total (a) 226 Total (b) 91 Change (a) - (b) 135 (4) Condensed balance sheet (Millions of yen) As of As of As of As of Item March 31, June 30, Change Item March 31, June 30, Change 2021 2021 2021 2021 Current assets 319,364 326,501 7,136 Liabilities 326,152 322,741 (3,411) Cash and deposits 67,314 60,770 (6,544) Trade payables 65,589 64,397 (1,191) Trade receivables 125,918 126,987 1,069 Interest-bearing debt 198,812 194,558 (4,254) Inventories 118,532 132,458 13,925 Other 61,750 63,785 2,034 Other 7,599 6,284 (1,314) Non-current assets 346,142 344,431 (1,710) Net assets 339,353 348,191 8,837 Property, plant and 231,846 229,717 (2,129) Shareholders' equity 280,297 286,524 6,227 equipment Accumulated other Intangible assets 2,721 2,827 106 comprehensive 22,846 24,638 1,792 income Investments and 111,574 111,886 311 Non-controlling 36,210 37,028 817 other assets interests Total assets 665,506 670,932 5,425 Total liabilities 665,506 670,932 5,425 and net assets