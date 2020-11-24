Log in
Germany's DAX to expand to 40 members from 30 in index shake-up

11/24/2020 | 01:50am EST
The German share prize index (DAX) board is seen at the end of a trading day at the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's blue-chip DAX index will expand to 40 from the current 30 companies with tougher membership criteria, exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday.

The overhaul comes in the wake of the Wirecard accounting scandal and marks the biggest shake-up in the index's history. Deutsche Boerse said the changes would increase the quality of the DAX indices and align them with international standards.

Since its founding in 1988, the DAX has been Germany's answer to the Dow Jones Industrial Average in New York and the FTSE in London, with 30 members forming the corporate elite in one of the world's largest economies.

Most of the index's founding members have since dropped out.

The most recent departure was payments company Wirecard, which in a blow to Germany's capital markets, filed for insolvency just two years after its promotion to the index. The payments company owed creditors billions in what auditor EY described as a sophisticated global fraud.

The expansion diversifies the index. The proposal to expand was pushed by Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Theodor Weimer and had faced opposition by some investors.

New rules impose a profitability requirement. To be considered for the DAX, a company must have had positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the past two financial years.

The expansion will take place during the third quarter of 2021, Deutsche Boerse said.

Meanwhile, the number of constituents in the mid-cap index will shrink to 50 from 60.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Hans Seidenstuecker; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 3 212 M 3 804 M 3 804 M
Net income 2020 1 110 M 1 314 M 1 314 M
Net Debt 2020 1 922 M 2 276 M 2 276 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
Yield 2020 2,33%
Capitalization 24 396 M 28 820 M 28 892 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,19x
EV / Sales 2021 7,95x
Nbr of Employees 6 467
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 155,98 €
Last Close Price 133,00 €
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-5.10%28 820
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED48.93%61 366
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.9.20%56 723
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC1.73%37 939
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.37.14%20 733
NASDAQ17.66%20 723
