Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ECargo Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECG   AU000000ECG8

ECARGO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ECG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

eCargo : Mellow UK Announce Asia Distribution Partnership

09/27/2021 | 12:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

eCargo Holdings Limited (ASX:ECG) (“eCargo”) today announced its Asia exclusive partnership with UK-based Wellness and CBD marketplace Mellow UK (‘mellow’) to distribute and market their brand partners throughout Asia.

The agreement involves founding the ‘mellow asia’ joint venture (JV) between the two companies and gives eCargo the opportunity to distribute and sell products for mellow’s brand partners in Asia, leveraging its’ expertise to help brands enter and grow into new markets.

The global CBD & Hemp wellness market is growing rapidly – forecast to reach USD18 billion in 2025 – with Asia increasingly representing a sizable portion of the market as regulations adapt to the categories, and more brands enter the region.

By partnering with mellow and forming mellow asia, eCargo can take advantage of this future market growth.

mellow brand launches will be anchored around presences in Hong Kong and South East Asia through eCommerce and offline channels, before extending into India and Japan through partnerships with marketplaces such as Flipkart, TataCliq and Rakuten in 2022.

Lawrence Lun, eCargo CEO commented: “We're excited to partner with mellow and leverage our Asia distribution capabilities to sell products from their portfolio in the region. The partnership allows both companies to take advantage of the explosive growth expected in the Asian CBD market, and develop mellow asia into the continent’s leading distributor of these goods.”

James Storie-Pugh, mellow Co-Founder added “mellow is extremely proud to be partnering with eCargo on mellow asia. The demand for CBD and Hemp products in Asia will grow at a staggering rate in the coming years – this partnership puts mellow and our brand partners at the forefront of that growth. Utilising our technology platform and eCargo’s Asia expertise, this JV is an exciting step towards mellow’s global ambitions.”

About eCargo

eCargo is a technology-focused sales enabler, building digital solutions that help international brands sell more in Asia, utilizing proven capabilities to offer a transparent, collaborative and integrated end-to-end solution backed by eCargo’s extensive online and offline Asian distribution network.

About Mellow

mellow UK is a privately-owned global CBD & Hemp eCommerce company delivering integrated technology services to market for D2C brands. Their fully-owned, bespoke tech-stack enables brands to grow their digital footprint globally, while also offering multi-brand D2C marketplace, sector-specific in-house digital marketing, and logistics/fulfilment capabilities.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ECARGO HOLDINGS LIMITED
09/27ECARGO : Mellow UK Announce Asia Distribution Partnership
BU
08/25ECargo Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/17Dragonfly Biosciences UK Announces Further Global Expansion Across Asia With eCargo Hol..
CI
07/18ECARGO : CN Logistics Launches PJF Wines China Marketplace
BU
07/18ECargo Holdings Limited, CN Logistics International Holdings Limited Launches PJF Wines..
CI
07/15ECargo Holdings Limited Announces Appointment of Von Lam to Board of Directors
CI
06/16ECARGO : Launches Digital Marketplace with Fonterra; Shares Surge 25%
MT
06/16ECARGO : Confirms Launch of JJX With Fonterra Partnership
BU
06/16Ecargo Announces Launch of JJX with Fonterra Partnership
CI
05/17ECargo Holdings Limited Announces Resignation of Heath Zarin, Non-Executive Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 218 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net income 2020 -39,5 M -5,08 M -5,08 M
Net Debt 2020 47,5 M 6,11 M 6,11 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,11x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 111 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart ECARGO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
eCargo Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lawrence Lun Chief Executive Officer
Garnok Cheung Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Tsang Financial Controller
Shek Yau Lau Executive Chairman
Benny Ho Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECARGO HOLDINGS LIMITED39.13%14
CARDLYTICS, INC.-32.44%3 187
AFFLE (INDIA) LIMITED40.77%1 922
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.-39.45%261
MCH GROUP AG6.25%205
LEGS COMPANY, LTD.22.02%203