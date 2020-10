Insights > Entergy Louisiana Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/11/20 @ 10 a.m.

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

10/11/2020

A storm team of 8,200 and growing is on the ground across the state working to assess damage and make repairs to the electrical system caused by Hurricane Delta.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, more than 50% of all Louisiana customers who can safely accept power have been restored after the first full day of restoration work following Delta's landfall.

So far, our scout teams have evaluated 55% of the system and found damage to 344 poles, 822 spans of wire and 123 transformers.

Peak outages following Delta saw 320,000 customers without service. As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning that number was down to 142,249. Our crews will continue to scout damage and make repairs where it is safe to do so.

Customers are reminded that there is no way to know if a line is energized or not, so if you see a downed line or other equipment, keep your distance and call 1-800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crews will practice social distancing while in the field, and Entergy asks that customers do the same. For the safety of crews and customers, please stay away from work zones. If there is a need to report a service problem, customers should call 1-800-ENTERGY.

Parish Restoration Information

Acadia Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 6,602

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 25%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Allen Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 148

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 25%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Ascension Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,252

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Assumption Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 24

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored on Sunday, October 11.

Avoyelles Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 36

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

E. Baton Rouge Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 17,408

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

W. Baton Rouge Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 331

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Monday, October 12 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, October 13.

Beauregard Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 7

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 25%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Bienville Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 20

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Calcasieu Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 42,840

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 25%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Caldwell Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 904

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Cameron Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 322

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 25%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Carroll Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 48

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Concordia Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 33

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

E. Feliciana Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,344

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

W. Feliciana Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 388

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Franklin Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 51

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Grant Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 86

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

St. Helena Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 429

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored on Sunday, October 11.

Iberia Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 3,750

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 25%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Iberville Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 612

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Jackson Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 923

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

St. James Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 28

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored on Sunday, October 11.

Jefferson Davis Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 9,346

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 25%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

St. John the Baptist Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 100

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored on Sunday, October 11.

Lafayette Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 11,952

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 25%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete

St. Landry Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 7,484

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 25%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

LaSalle Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 480

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete

Lincoln Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 78

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Livingston Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,729

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Madison Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 43

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

St. Martin Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,332

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 25%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Morehouse Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 4,961

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Natchitoches Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 16

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Ouachita Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 15,915

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Pointe Coupee Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,243

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Richland Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 342

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Tangipahoa Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 1,124

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored on Sunday, October 11.

Tensas Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 444

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Terrebonne Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 280

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration: The majority of customers who can accept power will be restored on Sunday, October 11.

Union Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 530

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Vermillion Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 5,214

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 25%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Vernon Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 419

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Webster Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 4

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

Winn Parish

Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 2,086

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: To be determined once damage assessments are complete.

We will continuously keep our customers informed through the following channels:

Download our free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows, including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages.

Follow us on Twitter.com/EntergyLA or Facebook.com/EntergyLA and Twitter.com/EntergyNOLA or Facebook.com/EntergyNOLA.

Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

The Entergy Storm Center has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.