Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First American Financial Corporation    FAF

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 10:23am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against First American Financial Corporation (“First American” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FAF) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 17, 2017 and October 22, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 24, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. First American failed to maintain security procedures to protect the personal information of its customers from hackers and other intruders. The Company also faced an increased risk of cyberattacks due to automation and efficiency initiatives it undertook. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about First American, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
10:23aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
07:03aFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Affordability Reaches Possible Tipping Point, Accordi..
BU
10/26THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
10/26INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
10/26GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
10/26THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation of First American..
BU
10/26SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
10/26INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of F..
BU
10/26FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : and ServiceMac Announce Agreement for 's Acquisition ..
BU
10/25EQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Firs..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 760 M - -
Net income 2020 606 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,89x
Yield 2020 3,70%
Capitalization 5 318 M 5 318 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 18 412
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First American Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 62,80 $
Last Close Price 47,63 $
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis J. Gilmore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Parker S. Kennedy Chairman
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Louis Doti Lead Independent Director
Michael Dale McKee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION-18.33%5 318
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-19.43%32 816
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-11.25%30 787
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-19.24%28 365
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-39.10%26 928
SAMPO OYJ-11.75%22 537
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group